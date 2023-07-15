Woman Vanishes After Calling 911 to Report Toddler Wandering Alabama Interstate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Woman Vanishes After Calling 911 to Report Toddler Wandering Alabama Interstate

Neither Carlethia "Carlee" Russell nor the child she reported seeing could be found by responding police officers

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A woman vanished after calling Alabama police to report seeing a toddler walking along the side of an interstate, police said Friday in an appeal for help finding her.

After getting off of work and possibly picking up dinner, Carlethia “Carlee” Russell was driving home around 9:35 p.m. Thursday when she called 911 to report that she’d seen a young child walking I-459, according to the Hoover Police Department.

Russell stopped to check on the child and called a family member to tell them what was happening, officials said.

That’s when Russell, 25, disappeared.

Read More

The relative on the phone with Russell abruptly lost contact with her, but the line remained open, police said.

Neither Russell nor the supposed wandering toddler could be found by the time police arrived to check out the 911 call.

Instead, officers found Russell’s vehicle abandoned and some of her personal belongings nearby.

Police in Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, noted that they had not received any calls reporting a missing child.

A single witness told investigators that they’d seen a gray vehicle in the area and a man standing outside of Russell’s vehicle, but police said they had no further information.

Russell is described as approximately 5-foot-4 and 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Her family has vowed a tireless search.

"We're just gonna scour the earth," her father, Carlos Russell, told local outlet WVTM. "There's no stopping us."

An anonymous donor has offered $20,000 for Russell’s safe return, and Crimestoppers has put up an additional $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brad Fountain at (205) 444-7562; Sgt. Drew Mims at (205) 739-7274 or Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.

Carlee Russell reported missing
Carlee Russell, 25, went missing Thursday, July 13 after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler on the side of the highway. She returned home on Saturday, July 15.Hoover Alabama Police Department
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.