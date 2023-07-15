Woman Vanishes After Calling 911 to Report Toddler Wandering Alabama Interstate
Neither Carlethia "Carlee" Russell nor the child she reported seeing could be found by responding police officers
A woman vanished after calling Alabama police to report seeing a toddler walking along the side of an interstate, police said Friday in an appeal for help finding her.
After getting off of work and possibly picking up dinner, Carlethia “Carlee” Russell was driving home around 9:35 p.m. Thursday when she called 911 to report that she’d seen a young child walking I-459, according to the Hoover Police Department.
Russell stopped to check on the child and called a family member to tell them what was happening, officials said.
That’s when Russell, 25, disappeared.
- Woman Who ‘Vanished’ Reportedly Aiding Toddler on Highway Suddenly Turns Up
- Missing Alabama Woman Who Returned Home Over Weekend Was Not Followed, Police Say
- Fundraiser for Carlee Russell, Alabama Nurse Who Went Missing, Taken Down By GoFundMe
- Here’s What Happened to the $63,000 in Reward Money for Missing Carlee Russell
- Police Release New Details in Carlee Russell Case, Including No Evidence of a Toddler and Surveillance Video Details
The relative on the phone with Russell abruptly lost contact with her, but the line remained open, police said.
Neither Russell nor the supposed wandering toddler could be found by the time police arrived to check out the 911 call.
Instead, officers found Russell’s vehicle abandoned and some of her personal belongings nearby.
Police in Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, noted that they had not received any calls reporting a missing child.
A single witness told investigators that they’d seen a gray vehicle in the area and a man standing outside of Russell’s vehicle, but police said they had no further information.
Russell is described as approximately 5-foot-4 and 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.
Her family has vowed a tireless search.
"We're just gonna scour the earth," her father, Carlos Russell, told local outlet WVTM. "There's no stopping us."
An anonymous donor has offered $20,000 for Russell’s safe return, and Crimestoppers has put up an additional $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brad Fountain at (205) 444-7562; Sgt. Drew Mims at (205) 739-7274 or Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.
