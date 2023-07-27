Woman Uses DNA Test to Learn About Family History, Finds Out She Has 60 Long-Lost Siblings

Through a DNA genetics service, Brenna Siperko, a Maryland woman, discovered she was not an only child. Her search for family members revealed that she has at least 60 siblings, all with different mothers but the same father.

"I cried a little bit when I first met her because it was just like a whole part of me that I had never been able to touch," Siperko said of her encounter with her half-sister, as reported by WJZ.

All of the siblings, including Siperko, were conceived via sperm donations. Despite sharing the same father, the siblings possess scant information about their donor father, except his donor identification number: 2046.

When Siperko initially submitted her DNA to the service, she was told she had 13 siblings, as the station reported. However, she shared that the number grew each week.

It wasn't until Siperko was included in a group chat that she learned there were even more. "Up to 60," she said, "who knows how many more there are."

The siblings, whose ages range from 14 to 27, live across Canada and the U.S. Siperko added that the sibling group is now in regular contact, planning to meet across the country.

Wendy Kramer, who operates the Donor Sibling Registry, remarked that although Siperko’s family is large, it's not the biggest donor family. The largest known sibling group comprises 240 individuals.

“All donor-conceived people every single day for the rest of their lives will hold the possibility for another half-sibling to come along,” Kramer commented.