Woman Turning 111 Years Old This Week Still Goes to the Gym 3 Times a Week

A woman believed to be Australia’s oldest living person still goes to the gym three times a week.

Catherina van der Linden will turn 111 on Saturday. Born in the Netherlands in 1912, she is also believed to be the oldest living Dutch person in the world, according to ABC.

Van der Linden said she’s been able to live for as long as she has because of her active lifestyle. She said she goes to the gym multiple times a week and goes on walks whenever she can.

"I push myself sometimes when I'm getting a bit tired and I think it's about time to do something to yourself to see that you still have that energy that you had before," van der Linden said. "I still go on the bike, sometimes for 10 minutes and that is a long time to spend on the bike."

Her children received an email on her 110th birthday informing them their mother was the country’s oldest living person.

Mariella Hocking, van der Linden’s oldest daughter, said she’s unsure where the longevity gene comes from as her mother outlived many of her other family members except one aunt who seemed to be an anomaly.

"Mum had one aunt who also lived to 110, but all her brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, all lived only to their 60s and early 70s," Hocking said. "There's a freaky gene there somewhere in the family, I think."

The woman who has lived through two World Wars said she came to Australia with her husband and children in 1955. She now resides at Southern Cross Care’s West Beach Residential Care, where she enjoys spending time with friends and family.

Catherina van der Linden sips champagne during her 110th birthday celebration. 7NEWS Adelaide

Catherine Willoughby, a manager at West Beach Residential Care, said van der Linden is still very alert and well-oriented with her surroundings. She said the almost 111-year-old inspires other residents to stay active.

"She's still doing regular walks around the facility, opens the exit doors, and around she goes. We've got a couple of other new residents that have started doing the same routine," Willoughby said."She loves the gym, she goes to the gym two or three times a week.

Van der Linden said besides staying active the secret to a long, healthy life is staying positive.

"Sometimes it's not very good, and sometimes it's better, but you have to take the bad with the good as well, and it's possible to make living a joy," she said about life. "Keep moving, don't sit still."