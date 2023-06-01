Woman Trapped in Iowa Building Collapse had to Have Leg Amputated to be Freed

One of the victims of the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, had her leg amputated in order to be rescued from under a pile of debris.

Quanishia “Peach” Berry was trying to flee the building with her wife when the building starting collapsing and she disappeared into the rubble.

"The moment that we hit the door, it started to shake and rattle and literally - it all just happened in the blink of a second - the floors caved in, like collapsed," Lexus Berry told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

"So as the floors were falling, and she was falling four stories down, there were still two stories above her falling and two stories falling above me. It was all crumbling."

Lexus Berry was able to get out unscathed.

The six-story building in downtown Davenport partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon but it took hours before rescuers found Peach Berry.

They determined one of her legs would need to be amputated to pull her free. They quickly brought Lexus Berry into the building to see her trapped wife, and she gave her approval for the amputation.

“It was a scene that I’ll never forget,” Berry told the Quad City Times. “I’ll never forget that image of the way she was trapped.

Doctors removed her left leg just above the knee and rushed her to a hospital.

"It's definitely something that's like a miracle that she's here," Berry said. "Due to the circumstances, they had to make a judgment call. And that's the best thing for her, honestly, because she's still here."

A friend has set up a GoFundMe for the couple to help pay for their expenses. It had raised more than $9,000 by Thursday.

One side of the six-floor structure, which was built as a hotel in 1907, collapsed around 5 p.m. on Sunday, exposing many of the building's 84 units to the open air. Over 150 rescue personnel rushed to the scene to help evacuate survivors and later used dogs to search for survivors.

No deaths have been reported so far but three people were still unaccounted for and believed to be in the building as of Wednesday.