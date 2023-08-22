Woman Threatened, Told to ‘Drink Bleach’ After Asking Facebook Seller for Refund

A woman is alleging that she was threatened and told to "drink bleach" after asking a Facebook seller for a refund on a $55 bag that she never received.

The incident, often called "PurseGate," has gained public attention on TikTok. Videos with that hashtag have been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

The buyer, Emily Downey, became interested in a vintage bag she saw in TikTok in June, Insider reported. Downey was able to locate the bag in a Facebook group called Westernique LLC with around 3,000 members. The bag was listed for $55.

"I just kind of pulled the trigger," Downey told Insider.

Downey said she thought the seller was reputable due to the number of members in the group, but now she claims that was not the case.

The maximum turnaround time was six weeks, according to Downey, but she still had not received anything after nine weeks. She sent a message on Aug. 10 to seller and group owner Lidia Lee, asking for a refund.

Lee also spoke to Insider and seemingly disputed Downey's request for a refund. She also criticized Downey for sharing her criticisms of the business on TikTok.

Downey said she began to notice some "red flags" as she explored Lee's interactions with other members of the Facebook group. She claimed Lee was rude when customers requested updates on their orders and would sometimes block members who asked questions.

Lee told Downey that the bags had been sent out the previous day and that Downey would know this "if you would read." Lee also said she does not give refunds, even though she had previously posted that refunds are possible if the turnaround time had passed or if the bag is damaged during shipping.

When Downey replied that she will try to get a refund from her bank instead and called Lee's customer service "disgusting," Lee threatened to sue Downey.

The email exchange continued as Downey restated that she had read the rules of the Facebook group.

"You have the grammar of a teenager, I don't think you have the right to tell anyone else they can't read," Downey said.

Downey received a one-line response from Lee: "B---- u are dumb as f---," with laughing and crying emojis.

Downey posted a video on TikTok showing the exchange to an account with 38 followers.

"I didn't think that it was gonna go anywhere," she said. "It was a little bit fueled by rage."

The video now has 1.3 million views, and she has gained 10,000 followers. She said she posted the video to warn others of Lee's business dealings.

Lee has fired back on TikTok as well. In one video, she said Downey is "obsessed" with her and asked her followers if she should give Downey a pair of her underwear.

Downey said the experience was "almost comical" and left her "in shock." She also claimed that Lee exposed her address in a video that has since been taken down.

Lee claimed that Downey was "harassing" her in emails. Downey shared additional screenshots of their exchange to refute that claim.

"Go drink some bleach and do everyone around u a favor," Lee said in one email.

"It just blew my mind that is a business owner I bought from," Downey told Insider. "I've never experienced a business like this."

Lee said she sent proof of a tracking label to Downey but did not show the proof to Insider.

"I sent her proof of that which she never posted and next thing I know she's blasting me all over TikTok," Lee said. "And now some other girl is harassing me and people have like been sending me very derogatory comments threatening my infant child."

Lee said she couldn't comment further because she was "talking to an attorney" about suing Downey. She also threatened to sue Insider.

Since Downey's video, others have come forward to share their experience with Lee and Westernique LLC. Westernique LLC has a D- rating on the Better Business Bureau.

Another small business called La Vintage Petite Mamann sent a similar bag and other items to Downey after hearing about the incident. Downey told Insider she saw the business grow from 30 followers to over 12,000 thanks to "PurseGate."

"People are definitely going to think twice before they order from a small business or they're going to find it on Amazon, you know, and that can be damaging for a business," she said. "This happened to me — but it's not all small businesses.