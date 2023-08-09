Woman Takes 3-Hour Lyft Ride, Reportedly Shoots at Child’s Foster Parent: ‘You Took My Baby’

A Pennsylvania woman took a three-hour Lyft ride so she could confront a man who is serving as foster parent to her child, and then allegedly opened fire on him, according to police.

The ride-hail was more than 200 miles, from Central Pennsylvania to Kennedy Township, where her child’s foster parents live, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and it took three hours to get there.

Kennedy Township Police said 25-year-old Kayla Menne fired several shots surrounded by bystanders, on Monday, with the intention of harming the couple who are currently fostering and planning to adopt her child.

Police officials said the foster father was outside walking with his four children, including Menne's kid, when she fired at least nine rounds.

She allegedly yelled, “You took my baby,” while doing so.

A witness, identified as neighbor Duane Mrazek, told KDKA the incident took place around 6 p.m. He said he saw Menne arrive at his neighbor's house with a 9mm pistol.

"When Menne began firing, Mrazek, who was only a few feet away, lunged at her to stop the firing. "Took her into the yard, got on top of her, wrestled her," Mrazek said. "I actually punched her in the face and bit her somewhere up in here trying to get the gun loose."

According to the criminal complaint, an off-duty McKees Rock police officer was in the area and heard the gunfire. He detained Menne until Kennedy Township officers arrived; during that time, she allegedly told officers to “Please just arrest me, I will not be violent.”

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Per court documents, obtained by Local 21 News, the foster family said that one of Menne's children was previously taken away from another foster family because she was threatening their lives and "sending suspicious packages."

They added that they were already in the process of seeking a Protection From Abuse Order against Menne.

Following the incident, Menne was admitted to Heritage Valley Hospital in Kennedy. Charges against her include felony counts of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.