Woman Survives Poisonous Stingray Impaled In Her Back - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Woman Survives Poisonous Stingray Impaled In Her Back

She said in the moment she thought of Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006 from a stingray puncture to his chest

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A mother of three in Florida who was impaled by a venomous stingray said she thought she was “going to die” just like famous “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin.

Instead, Kristie O'Brien survived being stabbed in her back by the creature after wading in knee-deep water at Ruskin, Florida’s Bahia Beach, according to FOX13 News.

Both the quick actions of paramedics and the fact that she didn’t pull the stingray’s barb out herself have been given as reasons why O'Brien remains alive today.

"As soon as I hit the water, I felt like I had been stung by something," O'Brien reportedly said.

After she got out of the water, her husband was stunned to see that a stingray was hanging from her back, with its venomous barb sticking into her shoulder, FOX13 reports.

O'Brien believes the barb went about four inches deep into her and that it missed her lung by just centimeteres.

Read More

“I remember saying, ‘I’m going to black out,’” O’Brien told 7News Miami. “I know they had put the IV in while I was still standing on the beach because I told them I need fluids, I need pain medicine, I’m about to pass out, I need some oxygen.”

Beloved television show host and animal lover Steve Irwin sadly passed away after he was stabbed in the heart by a stingray in 2006. O'Brien says she thought of his fate while dealing with her own stingray attack.

Kristie O'Brien survived being stabbed in her back by the creature while wading in knee-deep water at Ruskin, Florida’s Bahia Beach
Kristie O'Brien survived being stabbed in her back by the creature while wading in knee-deep water at Ruskin, Florida’s Bahia BeachGoFundMe/Thomas O'Brien

"I was trying to stay as calm as I could," O'Brien told FOX13. "But I was certain that I was going to die because, I mean, like everyone has like this picture of Steve Irwin when he literally was punctured and his chest."

Paramedics reportedly cut the stingray’s tail off at its base while she was in the water and then the barb was carefully removed by a trauma team at a nearby hospital. O'Brien is still undergoing treatment to rid herself of the stingray’s venom.

She is expected to remain in the hospital for a week while recovering. A GoFundMe account has been set up to aid her family with medical bills.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.