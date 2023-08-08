Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYC

A beachgoer in New York City on Monday was hospitalized with a severe leg injury that occurred during an apparent shark attack, according to multiple local reports.
Citing sources, the New York Post reported that the victim is a 50-year-old woman, who sustained a gash — described as a "major injury" — just before 6 p.m. local time.
Officials with the New York City Fire Department confirmed to local station WPIX they were dispatched to the beach located in Queens for a woman in serious but stable condition with what “appears to be a shark bite” to her leg.
FDNY did not immediately return a request for more information from The Messenger.
Sources told WPIX the woman had a large bite on her upper left leg, which sources told the Post required a tourniquet due to heavy bleeding.
Members of the NYPD’s Technical Assistance Response Unit were witnessed using drones to search the area water for any signs of sharks, the Post and WPIX reported.
No additional information was released by authorities.
