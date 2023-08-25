Woman Sues Supermarket Chain for Harassing Her with Texts Despite Repeated Requests to Stop

A Massachusetts woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against a supermarket chain, alleging she continued to receive its marketing and promotional text messages even after she opted out.

Linnea Menin filed the lawsuit on Tuesday against Star Market, a supermarket chain in the Greater Boston area.

She claims the company failed to honor her multiple requests to opt-out.

According to court documents filed in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Menin asked the chain “many times to stop contacting her” but the chain continued to do so.

Screenshots of text message exchanges presented in the lawsuit depict Menin replying with the word “STOP” in all caps to one promotional text from the chain. Immediately following her message, the chain acknowledged that Menin opted out, as shown in the screenshots.

Court filings from a class-action lawsuit against Star Markets U.S. District Court for Massachusetts

However, Menin continued to receive promotional texts from Star Market throughout June and July.

“As demonstrated by the above screenshots, [Star Market] does not honor consumer requests to opt-out of text message solicitations,” the lawsuit states.

In her complaint, Menin claims that the promotional texts caused her and others “harm, including statutory damages, inconvenience, invasion of privacy, aggravation, annoyance, and violation of their statutory privacy rights.”

Albertsons Companies, which owns Star Market, declined to comment, citing pending litigation.