Woman Sues Spirit After Airline Wrongly Accused Her of Having Mpox, Kicked Her Off Plane

A woman with eczema sued Spirit Airlines after flight attendants escorted her off a plane because they mistakenly believed she had monkeypox, now known as mpox, Insider reports.



Jacqueline Nguyen filed a civil complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court this week, accusing the budget airline of discriminating against her in August 2022 because she is a lesbian.



Besides experiencing common symptoms like a fever and chills, people infected with mpox may also develop a painful blister-like rash.



During last summer's outbreak, most people infected in the U.S. were gay or bisexual men who had passed on the illness through sexual contact — although anyone can get it. It can also spread through skin-to-skin contact, saliva, and contaminated surfaces.



Nguyen argued that the Spirit staff stereotyped her based on their mistaken belief that anyone who is LGBTQ is more vulnerable to the disease.



After asking her to de-board, flight attendants allegedly told her that she or her wife would need to prove with medical documentation that she had eczema — a common, non-contagious skin condition that can result in swelling and cracking — before being allowed back on the plane.

"I just started crying because it was just so humiliating," she told Inside Edition last year. "I just felt ashamed."



"If you're in a position of power — if you have the ability to take someone off of an airplane and stop them from seeing their families, you of all people should be educated," she added.



Nguyen pulled out a special cream she treats her skin with, and the flight attendants allowed her to board again. But the flight was reportedly delayed, and Nguyen said she feared that other passengers might have assumed she was infected.



Nguyen is seeking an unspecified amount of damages for emotional distress and sexual orientation discrimination. She is also suing to ban Spirit from singling out and interrogating other LGBTQ fliers regarding sexually transmitted diseases.



The Messenger has reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment.