Woman Sues Over NYC Crane Collapse Saying Debris Rained on Her As She Sat in Car

Marcy Olin, 59, says debris smashed through the roof of her vehicle at West 40th Street and 10th Avenue

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
A woman who survived last week's New York City crane collapse alleges in a new lawsuit that negligence was behind the fire that caused the terrifying incident.

Marcy Olin, 59, was sitting behind the wheel of her car at West 40th Street and 10th Avenue in Manhattan when debris crashed into it from overhead, according to the suit filed Wednesday.

A photo that's part of the court filing shows a jagged, triangular hole in what appears to be the vehicle's sunroof.

Olin, of Manhattan, "reasonably and justifiably feared" that she would be critically injured or killed, court papers say.

Photo of a damaged car in the first lawsuit over the crane collapse in NYC.
Damage to Marcy Olin's car is seen in this photo that's part of her lawsuit over the July 26 crane collapse in New York City.Supreme Court of the State of New York

The Manhattan Supreme Court filing seeks unspecified damages for the "severe mental anguish and severe emotional distress" Olin says she suffered.

Firefighters battle a fire on a construction crane in New York, on July 26, 2023.
Firefighters battle a fire on a construction crane in New York on July 26, 2023.KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Her husband Michael Tierney, is also seeking unspecified damages for the impact on him.

Their case is believed to be the first filed over the July 26 mishap, said the couple's lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald.

"All of us rightly expect that cranes will be constructed safely, inspected regularly and properly, and operated carefully to avoid disasters such as the one we witnessed in Manhattan last week," Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement.

Marcy Olin
Marcy Olin, 59, is seen in an undated photo.Courtesy of Patrick Fitzgerald/Kline & Specter, PC

The incident occurred near the start of the morning rush when the crane caught fire and fell apart as it was lifting 16 tons of concrete at the site of a skyscraper under construction at 550 W. 10th Ave.

At least 12 people, including three firefighters, were hurt.

In court papers, Olin and Tierney allege that "the fire originated from a leak from a ruptured, excessively worn, dangerous, and/or defective hydraulic line."

They also allege that the crane's owner, New York Crane & Equipment Corp., and other defendants "knew or should have known about the substantial risk of fires on or at cranes resulting in their failure or collapse."

Court papers cite a 2012 incident in which another Favelle Favco tower crane "caught fire and collapsed following a combustible fluid leak" in Syndey, Australia.

A person who answered the phone number for New York Crane & Equipment declined to comment.

In 2012, the company's founder, James Lomma, was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter in a Manhattan crane collapse that killed construction workers Donald Leo and Ramadan Kuraj four years earlier.

Jurors later ordered Lomma to pay $96 million to the victims' families but New York Crane filed for bankruptcy protection and an appeals court reduced the amount of damages to $35 million, according to reports.

Lomma, who reportedly called himself the "King of Cranes," died in 2019 at age 73.

The New York Post first reported on the suit filed by Olin and Tierney.

