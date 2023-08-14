Woman Sues Eataly for $50,000 Damages After Slipping on a Piece of Prosciutto

A woman fractured her left ankle while visiting a gourmet restaurant and market. The culprit? A slice of cured ham, a new lawsuit alleges.
Alice Cohen said she slipped on a piece of prosciutto on the floor while visiting Eataly with her husband on October 7, WPRI reported, citing the lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.
“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit said, per the news outlet.
The lawsuit blamed Eataly for not cleaning the floor properly and accused it of being negligent in ensuring the floors were “free from unnecessary dangers.” It also said the restaurant had a “duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions,” according to WPRI.
- Couple Sues Eataly for $50,000 After Wife Slips on Prosciutto
- Woman Sues After She Was Hit With Metal Piece from Park’s Roller Coaster
- Monique and Chris Samuels ‘Are Remaining Amicable,’ Avoiding Contention Amid Divorce: Source
- Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity
- Former ‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Files for Divorce From Husband Chris
- ‘RHOP’s Chris Samuels Wanted to ‘Fight for the Relationship’ Before Monique Filed for Divorce, Says Source
Cohen’s injury rang up $7,000 in medical bills for her hospital visit and physical therapy, according to court documents.
In addition to negligence, the lawsuit also claimed a loss of consortium – a damage typically brought by a spouse when a marriage is disrupted by a personal injury.
Cohen and her husband Ronald are seeking at least $50,000 in damages through a jury trial, the outlet reported.
Eataly has eight locations across the country, and over 30 more across the world. Prosciutto is a type of dry-cured ham, typically served in paper-thin slices.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Social Media Study Reveals Just 52 Doctors Spread COVID-19 Misinformation to Millions in USTech
- Former Death Row Inmate Who Was Wrongfully Convicted at 17 Wants Mercy for Others Sentenced to DieNews
- WATCH: Bear Runs Onto Football Field in the Middle of PracticeNews
- Man Goes Beserk and Allegedly Assaults Family in Dead of Night Because His Internet Stopped WorkingNews
- AI-Generated Stickers Roll Out for WhatsApp Android Beta TestersTech
- Pittsburgh-Area House Had Water Tank Problems Before Explosion, as All 5 Victims IdentifiedNews
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- Texas Lawsuit Demands Planned Parenthood Return Millions in Medicaid ReimbursementsNews
- Entire Police Department Quits Following Chief’s Resignation in Minnesota TownNews
- 10-Year-Old Boy Found in Trash at Illinois Home Likely Had Been There Since December; Mom ArrestedNews
- China Hides Youth Job Numbers as Unemployment SpikesNews
- Man Shot and Killed by Denver Police Was Holding Marker, Not a KnifeNews