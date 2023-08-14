Woman Sues Eataly for $50,000 Damages After Slipping on a Piece of Prosciutto - The Messenger
Woman Sues Eataly for $50,000 Damages After Slipping on a Piece of Prosciutto

They allege she sustained 'a loss of enjoyment of life' from the incident

Monique Merrill
A woman is suing Eataly in Boston, Mass., alleging the gourmet Italian market and kitchen was negligent for not cleaning up a fallen slice of prosciutto she tripped on and fractured her ankle due to.Getty Images

A woman fractured her left ankle while visiting a gourmet restaurant and market. The culprit? A slice of cured ham, a new lawsuit alleges.

Alice Cohen said she slipped on a piece of prosciutto on the floor while visiting Eataly with her husband on October 7, WPRI reported, citing the lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.

“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit said, per the news outlet.

The lawsuit blamed Eataly for not cleaning the floor properly and accused it of being negligent in ensuring the floors were “free from unnecessary dangers.” It also said the restaurant had a “duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions,” according to WPRI. 

Cohen’s injury rang up $7,000 in medical bills for her hospital visit and physical therapy, according to court documents. 

In addition to negligence, the lawsuit also claimed a loss of consortium – a damage typically brought by a spouse when a marriage is disrupted by a personal injury. 

Cohen and her husband Ronald are seeking at least $50,000 in damages through a jury trial, the outlet reported. 

Eataly has eight locations across the country, and over 30 more across the world. Prosciutto is a type of dry-cured ham, typically served in paper-thin slices.

