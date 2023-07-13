Woman Sues After She Was Hit With Metal Piece from Park’s Roller Coaster - The Messenger
Woman Sues After She Was Hit With Metal Piece from Park’s Roller Coaster

The victim's husband and father are also suing Cedar Point, after care costs passed $2 million

Dan Gooding
Cedar Point amusement park closed Top Thrill Dragster after the incident in 2021Getty Images

A woman is suing an Ohio theme park, after she was left with "serious, permanent, disabling personal injuries" caused by part of a roller coaster that hit her.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Erie County alleges that Cedar Point and parent company Cedar Fair were "willfully negligent" in taking care of the Top Thrill Dragster ride, where a metal bracket broke off and struck the woman waiting in line in 2021.

Rachel Hawes, 44, from Michigan, was left with skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

The woman's husband, Slater Hawes, and her father, Robert Edmonds, are also listed as plaintiffs in the case. Edmonds was in line with Hawes when she was struck.

The suit asks for compensation from the theme park and parent company for escalating medical bills, as well as loss of income and emotional damage done by the accident.

Court papers say the victim will need help for the rest of her life, with medical bills already exceeding $2 million.

Lawyers say Hawes' husband was “deprived of the consortium, society, companionship, care, assistance, attention, protection, advice, guidance and the counsel of his wife” following the incident.

Ohio regulators previously concluded that there was no fault or negligence in following rules on Cedar Point's part.

Cedar Fair told The Messneger that “as a matter of company policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

Top Thrill Dragster opened in 2003, based around drag racing, and set new speed records for roller coasters at over 120 mph.

The coaster was closed following the incident and the theme park announced a new coaster would open in 2024.

