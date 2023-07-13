Woman Sues After She Was Hit With Metal Piece from Park’s Roller Coaster

A woman is suing an Ohio theme park, after she was left with "serious, permanent, disabling personal injuries" caused by part of a roller coaster that hit her.
A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Erie County alleges that Cedar Point and parent company Cedar Fair were "willfully negligent" in taking care of the Top Thrill Dragster ride, where a metal bracket broke off and struck the woman waiting in line in 2021.
Rachel Hawes, 44, from Michigan, was left with skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury.
The woman's husband, Slater Hawes, and her father, Robert Edmonds, are also listed as plaintiffs in the case. Edmonds was in line with Hawes when she was struck.
- Roller Coaster Rider Left Bloody and Concussed After Getting Hit in Head By Passenger’s Loose Phone
- Roller Coaster Passengers Evacuated From 200-Foot Peak After Malfunction
- Roller Coaster Ride in North Carolina Is Shut Down After Crack in Structure Found
- North Carolina Roller Coaster Crack Sparks Fears About Safety of Other Rides
- Carowinds Roller Coaster Shut Down Again After Second Crack in Track Discovered
The suit asks for compensation from the theme park and parent company for escalating medical bills, as well as loss of income and emotional damage done by the accident.
Court papers say the victim will need help for the rest of her life, with medical bills already exceeding $2 million.
Lawyers say Hawes' husband was “deprived of the consortium, society, companionship, care, assistance, attention, protection, advice, guidance and the counsel of his wife” following the incident.
Ohio regulators previously concluded that there was no fault or negligence in following rules on Cedar Point's part.
Cedar Fair told The Messneger that “as a matter of company policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”
Top Thrill Dragster opened in 2003, based around drag racing, and set new speed records for roller coasters at over 120 mph.
The coaster was closed following the incident and the theme park announced a new coaster would open in 2024.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews