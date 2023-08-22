Woman Stalked Driver Who Cut Her Off, Forced Him to Withdraw Cash From ATM and Hand It Over: Police

A Dover, Delaware woman was arrested for allegedly chasing a man she thought cut her off in traffic and then forcing him to withdraw cash from an ATM.

On August 12, Chanade Dohman, along with two accomplices, are accused of trailing a driver to a Wawa Convenience Store parking lot and later assaulting him.

"The victims were approached by a male with a bat who believed he was cut off by the victim," a statement from the Dover Police Department read. "The male then shattered the passenger side window of the vehicle, causing minor injuries to the passenger."

Two women, including Dohman, allegedly confronted the driver, ordering him out of his car and demanding money. After initially resisting, the driver entered the convenience store and withdrew an unspecified sum of cash.

The three assailants departed in a black Ford F-150.

On August 18, Dohman faced charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, terroristic threatening, and criminal mischief valued under $1,000.

Dohman is currently detained at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution with bail set at $112,500.