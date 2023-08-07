Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000

A woman is sounding an alarm about what she is calling a vacation package scam, sharing in a viral TikTok post how she got roped into ponying up for a $30,000 vacation bundle.

In the viral video that was deleted then reposted, Summer Edeen states that she was on vacation in Punta Cana when she found out that she could get a gift card for massages if she attended a one hour seminar.

After the presentation, the presenter complimented Edeen and her boyfriend and invited them for drinks later. She said that another man joined them for drinks and he began to tell them about several different tiers of vacation packages from a company called UVC. He offered a silver, gold and platinum package, each with their own price point and unique benefits. Edeen and her boyfriend were interested in the platinum package, which cost $30,000, but they could not afford it.

After some negotiation, the man offered the couple the platinum package for $17,000. Edeen said they signed up, but she began to do some research afterward and was met with some unpleasant news.

"So many complaints, everybody's like 'don't do it, it's a scam. Don't do it, it's terrible. You're going to regret it. Worst decision I ever made. it's so hard to use," Edeen said.

While Edeen only refers to the company by its initials, a company called Unlimited Vacation Club has been on the receiving end of many complaints, and some commenters have speculated that it could be the one she is referring to.

The woman claims she was pressured to buy the package while on vacation in Punta Cana. Danny Lehman/Getty Images

The company has over 350 complaints on Complaints Board. One complaint from a verified customer said they also attended a one hour seminar from the company that actually lasted 5 hours, and were influenced to buy a $15,000 package after they were given free drinks. They claim that they also paid $500 a month in addition to the $15,000 they put down, and they only got a 25% discount on their hotel when they were told it was all inclusive.

Another verified customer said the company would not let them cancel their membership after they lost their job and could no longer afford it.

Despite the complaints, UVC has a four star rating on the site and they claim that the company has "perfect credibility."

The company is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, which gave them an "F" rating.

A Reddit post inquiring about the program had mixed reviews, with one commenter calling it a "scam," while another said "been a member since 2013, and have no complaints."



