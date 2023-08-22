Woman Shot by Father of Her Children Hours After Pleading With Police for Help - The Messenger
Woman Shot by Father of Her Children Hours After Pleading With Police for Help

He, in turn, was fatally shot by a family member defending the victim

Published
Monique Merrill
A Connecticut woman who reported the father of her children to police for domestic violence against her was shot by him hours later.

Police said the New Haven woman had filed a domestic violence complaint against 54-year-old Christopher Garvin, reporting a “physical altercation” just before midnight on Aug. 19, the Hartford Courant reported.

Before her filing, Garvin reportedly went to the police station to “try to discredit” the woman’s complaint, New Haven Police Department Chief Karl Jacobson told the outlet. 

Officers worked with the woman to develop a “safety plan,” and stayed at her home until they were dispatched to another incident, WFSB reported. A few hours after they left, Garvin reportedly returned to the woman’s house and shot her.

When police arrived back at the woman’s home, they found two people had been shot: the woman, who was critically injured and remains in the hospital, and Garvin.

Police said a family member had defended the woman after she was attacked by Garvin, and shot him. He was later pronounced dead.

“This is a tragedy... this is a terrible incident,” Jacobson said. “She came to us. We did everything possible to help her.”

A woman was allegedly shot by the father of her two children hours after reporting the man for domestic violence on Aug. 19 in New Haven, Connecticut.Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

