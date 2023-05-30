Woman Shot and Killed in ‘Targeted’ Attack in Uber
The suspects left the vehicle riddled with bullet holes and broken windows
An Uber passenger was killed early Tuesday in what Atlanta police said appeared to be a "targeted" attack by shooters who left the livery vehicle riddled with bullet holes and broken windows.
The unidentified woman was shot while riding in the black Cadillac Escalade shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the southeast Buckhout neighborhood, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
At least two suspects are believed to have opened fire on the luxury SUV and two vehicles may have been involved, Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.
“Right now this appears to be a targeted incident,” Hampton told reporters.
The Uber driver, who survived the shooting, is cooperating with authorities, he said.
The motive was unclear but detectives said they were investigating whether the attack was tied to an earlier shooting that targeted several vehicles about a mile away.
In an email, Uber said it was "standing by to assist police with their investigation.”
"We are horrified by the news of this chilling attack," a spokesperson said.
"We have been in touch with the driver to check on his well-being, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this heartbreaking time."
A woman who lives near the scene of the slaying said she heard a barrage of five to 10 gunshots.
“I said, ‘That can’t be fireworks!’ so I got up and I looked out and I didn’t see anything, but I heard a car drove off like pretty fast,” the woman told the AJC.
Another neighbor said he "dropped to the floor" when he heard the gunfire.
"I just waited to see what was gonna happen afterward because I wasn’t sure whether the bullets were flying and which direction,” he said.
“I woke my girlfriend up and told her to get on the ground, too. It was pretty loud.”
