Woman Shot 5 Times By Her Ex Says He Just Couldn’t Handle That It Was Over

A Memphis, Tennessee, woman was shot five times by her ex-boyfriend, and father of one of her children, saying that he just couldn’t take the fact that their relationship was over.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, survived the alleged attack, but she was severely injured after being shot in her chest, shoulder, and hand, local news station WREG reported.

“I had a collapsed lung. There was also blood in the lung, so I had to have it drained to drain all the blood out of my lung,” she told the news outlet. “He pointed the gun to my head, so when he was getting ready to shoot I waved my hand up, so that’s how the first shot ended up hitting my wrist.”

The police are still looking for the ex-boyfriend who fled the scene after he allegedly shot the woman nearly a week ago at South Third and Fernwood.

The woman told WREG that she was in her car when he approached her and allegedly threatened to kill her before opening fire. She then hit the gas at one point and drove away from him toward South Third after she was shot and later collapsed on her steering wheel when first responders arrived.

“Once he shot me I was just trying not to panic,” she said.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend has been violent before, according to her mother, who said she wants him to go to jail before he could hurt her daughter again or harm and kill others.

“I don’t know why they haven’t been able to catch him because he shot her five times. He told her he was going to kill her,” the victim’s mother told WREG. “He needs to go to jail so we can rest because he’s dangerous.”

The police haven’t identified the man or released a picture, but an arrest warrant has been reportedly issued for attempted first-degree murder.

Data by the Bureau of Justice released last year showed that around 34% of women killed in the U.S. in 2021 died at the hands of an intimate partner.

The Messenger reached out to the Memphis Police Department for additional information and comment.