Woman Seriously Injured in Bear Attack Walking Out of Minnesota Cabin
Conservation officers are now monitoring the area for dangerous bears
A Minnesota woman was released from the hospital on Saturday, after being attacked by a black bear.
According to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) the woman was attacked late at night, when she let her dog outside of a cabin in Gull Lake.
When she went to check on her dog, the bear began to swipe at her and struck her in multiple places. Immediately after the attack, the bear fled.
While the woman suffered serious injuries, they were not life-threatening.
The press release stressed that black bears rarely attack humans and that prior to this instance there were few black bear sightings in the area.
“The bear likely was startled by the quick appearance of the dog in the middle of the night and then swatted the woman as a way to defend itself,” the report said.
Conservation officers are now monitoring the area for dangerous bears.
