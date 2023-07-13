Woman Sent to Jail for Letting Her Pack of Goldendoodles Run Wild in Napa

A woman in Napa, California who owned more than 20 elderly Goldendoodle dogs has been placed in jail after letting the dogs run free for at least two years and breeding them without a license, the Napa Valley Register reported.



The pack of dogs had for years wreaked havoc along Napa's winding Dry Creek Road and surrounding residences, killing chickens, harassing walkers, and even biting other dogs.



Neighbors believed the dogs were being neglected and spotted them on various trail cameras, which normally pick up more exotic wildlife like mountain lions and coyotes.

In May, Melinda Stewart was issued 19 criminal complaints, including "dogs at large" and "public nuisance." Stewart was also accused of assaulting an animal service officer and refusing an order to surrender the fluffy golden retriever-poodle hybrids.



The 62-year-old had initially been punished with only community service and probation but was sent to jail after she failed to meet the terms of her probation, including giving up her dogs to a local shelter.



She had been ordered in June to report to probation officers the whereabouts and appearances of each of her former pets, including physical descriptions and microchip numbers. But she failed to do so, and Napa County Animal Shelter said it hadn't received a single Goldendoodle from Stewart since she was ordered to give them up.



Stewart is ineligible for bail but can be released once she meets with a probation officer and agrees to follow the court's terms.