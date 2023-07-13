Woman Sent to Jail for Letting Her Pack of Goldendoodles Run Wild in Napa - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Woman Sent to Jail for Letting Her Pack of Goldendoodles Run Wild in Napa

The free-roaming dogs killed chickens, harassed walkers, and even bit other dogs over the past two years

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A woman in Napa, California who owned more than 20 elderly Goldendoodle dogs has been placed in jail after letting the dogs run free for at least two years and breeding them without a license, the Napa Valley Register reported.

The pack of dogs had for years wreaked havoc along Napa's winding Dry Creek Road and surrounding residences, killing chickens, harassing walkers, and even biting other dogs.

Neighbors believed the dogs were being neglected and spotted them on various trail cameras, which normally pick up more exotic wildlife like mountain lions and coyotes.

In May, Melinda Stewart was issued 19 criminal complaints, including "dogs at large" and "public nuisance." Stewart was also accused of assaulting an animal service officer and refusing an order to surrender the fluffy golden retriever-poodle hybrids.

The 62-year-old had initially been punished with only community service and probation but was sent to jail after she failed to meet the terms of her probation, including giving up her dogs to a local shelter.

She had been ordered in June to report to probation officers the whereabouts and appearances of each of her former pets, including physical descriptions and microchip numbers. But she failed to do so, and Napa County Animal Shelter said it hadn't received a single Goldendoodle from Stewart since she was ordered to give them up.

Stewart is ineligible for bail but can be released once she meets with a probation officer and agrees to follow the court's terms.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.