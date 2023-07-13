Woman Sent to Jail for Letting Her Pack of Goldendoodles Run Wild in Napa
The free-roaming dogs killed chickens, harassed walkers, and even bit other dogs over the past two years
A woman in Napa, California who owned more than 20 elderly Goldendoodle dogs has been placed in jail after letting the dogs run free for at least two years and breeding them without a license, the Napa Valley Register reported.
The pack of dogs had for years wreaked havoc along Napa's winding Dry Creek Road and surrounding residences, killing chickens, harassing walkers, and even biting other dogs.
Neighbors believed the dogs were being neglected and spotted them on various trail cameras, which normally pick up more exotic wildlife like mountain lions and coyotes.
In May, Melinda Stewart was issued 19 criminal complaints, including "dogs at large" and "public nuisance." Stewart was also accused of assaulting an animal service officer and refusing an order to surrender the fluffy golden retriever-poodle hybrids.
The 62-year-old had initially been punished with only community service and probation but was sent to jail after she failed to meet the terms of her probation, including giving up her dogs to a local shelter.
She had been ordered in June to report to probation officers the whereabouts and appearances of each of her former pets, including physical descriptions and microchip numbers. But she failed to do so, and Napa County Animal Shelter said it hadn't received a single Goldendoodle from Stewart since she was ordered to give them up.
Stewart is ineligible for bail but can be released once she meets with a probation officer and agrees to follow the court's terms.
- Wisconsin Republican Eyes Senate Bid After Gallagher Passes on Run
- Bear Grylls Wants to Work With Priyanka Chopra Jonas on ‘Running Wild’: ‘In the Right Time, It Will Happen’ (Exclusive)
- Vivica A. Fox Addresses Feud With Nick Cannon: ‘It Was Just Not Cool’
- Florida Woman Surprised by Wild Panther at Her Backdoor
- Wild Turkeys Attack Elderly Woman in Massachusetts: ‘They Really Got Me’
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews