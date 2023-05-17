Woman Says Two Gay Resorts Refused to Serve Her Because she is a Woman

A Florida woman says she was turned away when trying to make reservations at two Key West resorts that cater to the gay male community that she alleges enact illegal and discriminatory "men-only" policies for guests.

Amina Chaudhry, of Cudjoe Key, filed separate complaints with the Florida Commission on Human Relations alleging she was discriminated against by both the Island House and the New Orleans House

A hearing before an administrative law judge, who can issue a recommendation to the commission, on the New Orleans House matter is scheduled for Friday, while hearings for the other case were held late last month.

Chaudhry, a 38-year-old cisgender woman who identifies as a member of the LGTBQIA community, told The Messenger she believes the hotels's polices discriminate against women, transgender and non-binary people.

"All my friends are lesbians or non binary ... and we were always like, 'How is this a thing? You know, why is this allowed to happen?'" Chaudhry said. "And whenever we would ask questions, there was kind of this like town wide gaslighting of like, 'Oh, well, they're private businesses, so they can serve whoever they want.'"

On separate occasions last year, Chaudhry said she was unable to book a room at both resorts because she is not a man, the complaints filed with the FCHR allege.

The Resorts Respond

However, attorneys for both the Island House and the New Orleans House dispute the allegation women are not allowed to stay at the two properties.

"Island House caters to and directs its marketing toward the niche market of gay and bisexual men, no question. And, Island House is careful to protect the privacy of its guests," Wayne LaRue Smith, an attorney representing the Island House, wrote in an email to The Messenger. "Island House also has a long history of welcoming female guests to its hotel and will continue to do so. We believe the hotel is in full compliance with all laws and regulations."

At the Island House, a male-only policy is in place for an area of the resort where clothing is optional, but non-males are still able to access hotel rooms and other amenities, a policy posted on the hotel's website states.

(Chaudry alleged the policy was added to the website shortly before hearings on her complaint were held last month. An archived version of the webpage available through internet archiver, the Wayback Machine, shows the policy did not appear in a version of the website in January.)

Similarly, the New Orleans House operates an area with male-only, clothing optional facilities, according to its attorney Russell Cormican.

He said the policy is "no different" than, say, areas of public gyms that are gender-specific and that this right to privacy is Constitutionally protected.

"The New Orleans House as a whole does not discriminate," Cormican said in an interview. "There is lodging there for people of all genders."

The hotel's website says its the "only gay all-male guest house on Duval Street."

Although a pool-side garden bar is open to the public there is a pool and hot tub for men only, according to the site, which also lists a guest policy of "Adult males 18 years of age or over only."

The Allegations Made

According to docket filings, the FCHR determined in February "no reasonable cause" exists to believe the New Orleans House violated the state's civil rights law.

The hearing scheduled for Friday comes after Chaudry filed a petition to essentially appeal that finding.

According to the complaint Chaudry filed, Chaudry called the New Orleans House in July last year to book a room for herself and her partner.

She was told however by a staff member that because of the sound of her voice, the staffer could tell she was a woman and therefore, she could not rent a room "because the hotel served men only," the complaint states.

Cormican disputed how the call played out.

"I think the evidence in the case is going to show is that when she called to get the room, she never attempted to rent the room," Cormican said. "She just tried to argue with the person on the phone about the policies of the hotel to the point where the person that took the call had to terminate the call with her."

Chaudry, meanwhile, contends the hotel "changed their story" once it hired an attorney.

"That's not what happened," she said.

Chaudry filed the complaint against the Island House last year after she said she was removed from the hotel when she and others put up flyers at a Pride party at the resort that highlighted the state's civil rights laws.

She also repeatedly asked to make a reservation at the hotel, but was told she could not, she said.

Two hearings before a Florida administrative law judge were held late last month for the complaint after the FCHR determined there was "reasonable cause" to believe the resort violated the law on the basis of sex, records show.

"We believe that the judge will ultimately recognize that Ms. Chaudhry was removed from the Island House premises on June 1, 2022 because she was inappropriately disrupting a Pride event and antagonizing other guests," Smith wrote. "Her behavior earned her a spot on the 'not allowed on property' list. It was her behavior and not her sex that gave her that status."

The judge has yet to issue a recommendation.

Asked what she hopes will come out of her case, Chaudry spoke of her best friend, who is a trans woman, and said she wants to see a more equitable world "where we're not gender policing people."

"It just makes it especially hurtful and heartbreaking that these are queer establishments, gay establishments, that are gender policing and upholding this binary ... and making trans and non-binary people feel uncomfortable and excluded," she said. "It just sucks."