Woman Says Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Asked Her About Killings

A woman who said she met accused Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann through a New York networking group claims that the 59-year-old married father-of-two once brought up the murders in conversation.

Dominique Vidal told ABC 7 Eyewitness News she and the Massapequa Park man were members of the same networking group, established for architects and designers.

Vidal said that while they were both attending a networking event inside a Manhattan bar, Heuermann — charged last week with murdering three of the Gilgo Beach victims — asked her if she was aware of the unsolved high profile murders.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, of course I know,'" Vidal explained. "And he goes on to tell me, 'Yeah, that's a serial killer that was never caught in m hometown, my neighborhood where I live.'"

Vidal then joked, "Anybody could be a serial killer," to which Heuermann allegedly laughed, she said.

"I assumed he just wanted to do some work together, but he always made me a little bit uncomfortable," she added.

Heuermann was arrested late Thursday at his Manhattan offices. Charging documents allege that authorities used DNA to connect Heuermann to the three murders. Hairs recovered from the victims matched DNA gleaned from pizza crust Heuermann had discarded in a trash bin outside his office.

Investigators are still collecting evidence to build their case, searching a storage facility five minutes from his home on Sunday night.

Vidal claimed she eventually left the networking group, and that Heuermann later called her phone, leaving a voicemail she has shared on TikTok.

"Hey, this is Rex from the … group," Heuermann says in the shared message. "I actually heard you are no longer part of the group. I still wanted to talk to you."

Heuermann continues in the message that he "had a question for" Vidal.

"I also wanted to touch base, so if you get an opportunity, you can always find me at the office or feel free to use my cell," Heuermann said in the February message. "Hope you're doing good. Hope to talk to you soon. Thanks."