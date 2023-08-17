Woman Rescued From Montana Yoga Retreat After Swarm of Bees Attacked Her

A woman on a Montana yoga retreat had her peace and relaxation disrupted Thursday when a swarm of bees attacked her.

Authorities received the call about the attack around 2:50 p.m., said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo C. Dutton in a Facebook post. The buzzing swarm attacked a man and woman attending a yoga retreat southwest of Helen, Montana.

The woman, 66, is allergic to bees and had an allergic reaction, Dutton said.

The victims were on a "rugged, mountainous" trail, the sheriff said. Responding officers had to coordinate with the 911 dispatcher to track down the victims using GPS coordinates because of the terrain.

The woman struggled to breathe and couldn’t walk when she was rescued, the sheriff said.