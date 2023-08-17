Woman Rescued From Montana Yoga Retreat After Swarm of Bees Attacked Her - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Woman Rescued From Montana Yoga Retreat After Swarm of Bees Attacked Her

A woman on a Montana yoga retreat had her peace and relaxation disrupted Thursday when a swarm of bees attacked her

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Getty Images

A woman on a Montana yoga retreat had her peace and relaxation disrupted Thursday when a swarm of bees attacked her. 

Authorities received the call about the attack around 2:50 p.m., said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo C. Dutton in a Facebook post. The buzzing swarm attacked a man and woman attending a yoga retreat southwest of Helen, Montana. 

The woman, 66, is allergic to bees and had an allergic reaction, Dutton said.  

The victims were on a "rugged, mountainous" trail, the sheriff said. Responding officers had to coordinate with the 911 dispatcher to track down the victims using GPS coordinates because of the terrain. 

The woman struggled to breathe and couldn’t walk when she was rescued, the sheriff said.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.