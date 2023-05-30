Woman Rescued From Apartment Building Collapse as Demolition Expected to Start Today

A woman was rescued more than a day after her apartment building partially collapsed, offering hope that other missing residents in the Davenport, Iowa building might still be alive, the Quad-City Times reported.

Lisa Brooks was the ninth person rescued from the building after an initial evacuation, even as authorities announced they were preparing to start demolition on the structure. Brooks had been hiding under a couch and was waiting for her phone to start working in order to call her daughter for help, according to NBC.

Mildred Harrington, Brooks' daughter-in-law, told the Des Moines Register that she and several other family members who lived with Brooks had lost everything in the collapse. "I've got the clothes on my back," she said. "I don't even have identification."

Neighbors say that other residents remain unaccounted for, as some families staged protests asking authorities to prolong their search. Still, Davenport officials announced on Tuesday morning that they would begin setting up equipment imminently to prepare for the structure's demolition.

One side of the six-floor structure, which was built as a hotel in 1907, collapsed around 5 p.m. on Sunday, exposing many of the building's 84 units to the open air. Over 150 rescue personnel rushed to the scene to help evacuate survivors and later used dogs to search for survivors. No deaths have been reported so far.

Authorities had initially said that although one woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, no other residents were reported to be trapped. That belied claims from neighbors and loved ones who gathered around temporary caution tape throughout Monday and expressed frustration that their family members and friends were still unaccounted for, the Des Moines Register reported.

The city confirmed on Monday evening that "there are unaccounted individuals that were residents of the property" and said it was working with families to locate them. Authorities have not yet announced how many people remain missing.

Residents had expressed concerns about the building's structural integrity in recent months, and some witnessed bricks falling from its facade during a construction project, the Register reported.

"It sounds bad, but we have been calling the city and giving complaints since December," Jennifer Smith, who co-owns a nutrition store on the building's ground floor, told the Register. "Our bathroom caved in December."

"The tenants told us the building was going to collapse," she added.

The collapse drew some parallels to the Surfside, Florida condo collapse that led to 98 deaths in 2021. In that disaster, rescue crews spent two weeks searching for survivors before moving on to a "recovery" phase that involved finding and identifying human remains in the rubble.

More recently, a New York City parking garage collapsed, leaving its longtime manager dead and injuring five others.

In Davenport, authorities are working on an accelerated timeline because they determined that "the building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse," according to a press release from the city.

A demolition notice has already been served to the building's owner. Officials said they feared that an uncontrolled collapse could compromise the safety of buildings in the surrounding area.

