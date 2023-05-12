Woman Requires 500-Word Essays from Men before Dating Them

Lauren Kempton, a 36-year-old single mom from the U.K., was tired of having terrible online dating experiences. So, she decided to implement a new personal policy: any man who asked her out on a date would need to write her a 500-word essay to prove he's worth her time.

Initially, Lauren wrote the conditions into her Hinge profile as a joke, but she was surprised when several men took the time to craft a custom essay for her, according to Newsweek. One prospective date even created a PowerPoint presentation to accompany his essay. He wrote, "I would start by ensuring that any plans we made were kept to. This would also include indoor and outdoor date plans depending on the weather, time, cost, etc."

Kempton was impressed with the man's effort — "At the time, it restored my faith in men," she told the Daily Mail. But she says it did not work out, and she has since stepped away from online dating altogether: "I'm putting my energy into other things and thinking if it will happen, it will happen."

Kempton's essay prompt follows other attempts by women to take back control of their dating lives: Snapchat star Caryn Marjorie, 23, built an AI version of herself by feeding deleted videos from her YouTube channel into a custom version of OpenAI's GPT-4, according to Insider. The influencer charges $1 per minute for companionship and thousands of dates.

So, what would you do - or rather say, for love?