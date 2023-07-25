Woman Gets Job Back at Lowe’s After Assault by Shoplifters
Two of the three suspected shoplifters who attacked her have been arrested
Last week, a Lowe's employee was assaulted while trying to stop shoplifters at a home improvement store in Rincon, Georgia.
Three people had entered the store and loaded their shopping cart with over $2,000 worth of merchandise. As they attempted to flee without paying, 68-year-old Donna Hansbrough intervened by grabbing their shopping cart, only to be punched in the face multiple times by the shoplifters.
Despite Hansbrough's heroic actions, she was initially fired due to her violation of Lowe’s company policy. The policy specifies that employees should not intervene during instances of shoplifting or robbery. However, following a review by senior management, the company offered Hansbrough her job back, an offer which she accepted.
In a statement sent to WTOC, Lowe's confirmed Hansbrough's reinstatement: "After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job. We are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s," the statement read. "First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those responsible for this theft and violent attack."
According to the Rincon Police Department, two of the three suspected shoplifters have been apprehended. However, one of the suspected robbers, Takyah Berry, remains at large.
