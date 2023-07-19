Woman Receives Mystery Postcard Mailed Over 50 Years Ago — And Addressed to Man Who Died in 1988

A mysterious Parisian postcard arrived in Portland, Maine, after apparently being stuck in transit for over 50 years.

Jessica Means opened her mailbox on Monday to find a postcard addressed to a man who has been dead for over 30 years, as reported by Bangor Daily News. The postcard was dated 1969.

"At first, I thought it must have been meant for one of my neighbors," Means told the news agency. "But then I realized it was addressed to the original owners of my house."

The postcard was addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Rene A. Gagnon, from someone named Roy. "Dear folks," the card read, "By the time you get this, I will have long since been home, but it just seems proper to send this from the Tour Eiffel, where I am now. Don’t have a chance to see much but having fun."

A 54-year-old French postcard mysteriously arrived in Portland, Maine, on July 17. Getty Images

In addition to the original French postmark, a new forever stamp was added to the card and a new postmark dated July 12, 2023, was reported by the agency. Under the name of the recipients, someone added "or current resident."

"It’s a mystery," Means said. An obituary for Rene Gagnon listed a family member named Roy, who was married to the couple’s daughter and lived in Brussels, Belgium, according to the outlet.

"That could be the Roy who signed the card," Means said. "That would make sense."

Means is not sure why the card was sent in the mail after all these years.

"I’d really like to say thank you to whoever decided to put a stamp on the postcard and drop it in the mail on July 12," she said. "I’m sure they knew the intended recipients were long gone and yet they chose to mail it anyway. I just want that person to know that the card not only made it, but that one small, simple gesture made my day."