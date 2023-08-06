Woman Receives 14 Stitches from Gnarly Shark Bite While Partying in Murky Waters - The Messenger
Woman Receives 14 Stitches from Gnarly Shark Bite While Partying in Murky Waters

Natalie Branda said that she will be more cautious about where she swims in the future

Madeline Fitzgerald
A Florida woman frolicking with friends in the waters of Tampa Bay was hospitalized after a shark attack left her with a wound stretching from her thighs to her stomach. 

Natalie Branda, 26, was celebrating her friend Allie Mucks’ birthday, off the coast of St. Petersburg on July 29 when the frightening event unfolded. 

The friends had taken a sailboat into Tampa Bay, where they were diving off their boat and swimming but the fun times took a sudden turn while Branda was in the water around 8 p.m.

"I remember trying to attach two floaties together. I accidentally dropped one and splashed the water," she told WTVT

Moments after, Branda said she felt a sudden pressure, followed by a quick release. 

“I was like ‘I got bit.' I swam the fastest I ever swam to the boat," she told WTVT. 

At first, her friends thought that Branda had gotten off with a mild, albeit frightening wound, but Mucks, who had already gotten back onto the sailboat, noticed that there was something wrong with her friend. 

"I think the look in their eyes kind of made us realize it was a little bit more serious than we were anticipating," she told WTVT. 

When Branda turned around, the party guests could see the full scope of the injury. The shark bite spanned from her upper thigh to the middle of her stomach. 

"It was pretty terrifying. We just all kind of put pressure on her wounds and everything," Mucks told WTVT.

The friends called 911 and sailed back to shore – by the time they arrived at the dock, emergency services were waiting to rush Branda to the hospital. 

Though her injury required 14 stitches, Branda says she was not upset.

"We are invading their home," she told WTVT. "It sucks that this happened, but when you're entering and being with large creatures in their home, you have to respect them."

Branda says that she plans to get back in the water, once she recovers, though in the future she will be more cautious about where she swims. 

"I don’t know if I’ll do what we did last time. The water was kind of murky. It was the perfect cocktail for the perfect storm,” she said.

