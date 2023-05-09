Woman Rams Truck into Family Dollar Store After Fight with Boyfriend

A Family Dollar store in Nashville, Tennessee, requires repairs after a woman crashed her truck into the discount store following a heated argument with her boyfriend.
The 33-year-old woman, Tasha Maria Bradley, began arguing with her boyfriend in the store's parking lot on Clifton Avenue on Monday. As the dispute intensified, Bradley started driving her pickup truck through the store, trying to locate her boyfriend, according to a release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.
After causing the damage, Bradley fled the scene on foot, but WSMV reports that police managed to locate and arrest her shortly after. Bradley now faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and felony vandalism.
Read More
- 3 Family Members Including Kids Killed in California Crash, 7 Others Injured
- Woman Allegedly Drives Car into Club After Fight With Ex
- Family of Jordan Neely Condemns Daniel Penny’s Response to Killing
- Black Neighborhoods Are Fighting Dollar Stores: ‘They’re Like an Invasive Species’
- Family Chooses to Travel World After Learning 3 of Their Kids Will Lose Their Sight
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews