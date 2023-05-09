The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Woman Rams Truck into Family Dollar Store After Fight with Boyfriend

    Tasha Maria Bradley faces multiple charges.

    Published
    Monique Merrill
    Metro Nashville Police Department

    A Family Dollar store in Nashville, Tennessee, requires repairs after a woman crashed her truck into the discount store following a heated argument with her boyfriend.

    The 33-year-old woman, Tasha Maria Bradley, began arguing with her boyfriend in the store's parking lot on Clifton Avenue on Monday. As the dispute intensified, Bradley started driving her pickup truck through the store, trying to locate her boyfriend, according to a release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

    After causing the damage, Bradley fled the scene on foot, but WSMV reports that police managed to locate and arrest her shortly after. Bradley now faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and felony vandalism.

