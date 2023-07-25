Woman Prevented From Shoplifting by Store Manager Allegedly Returns With Gun: ‘You Wanna Die About It?’

A Georgia woman prevented from stealing from a store allegedly returned moments later with a gun and threatened to shoot the assistant manager.

Jail records indicate Lashonda Lynch has been charged with criminal attempt, possession of a firearm during a crime, and theft by taking.

According to local station WSB-TV, citing the sheriff’s office, Lynch, 34, bought a box of graham crackers at a Family Dollar in Richmond County on Saturday.

When she was handed her grocery bag at checkout, she allegedly went back through the store to shoplift more food.

The outlet reports the manager tried to stop Lynch and grab the bag from her.

Lynch then allegedly chased the manager through the store, knocked items off of shelves, and attempted to retrieve the bag of stolen items, per the station, citing authorities.

Unable to get the bag back, Lynch left the store, but allegedly returned moments later armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, the station reported.

She is accused of walking behind the register and threatening the manager, allegedly asking, “You wanna die about it?” and “You want me to shoot you?”

Lynch fled, but was later arrested after deputies tracked down her vehicle.