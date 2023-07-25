Woman Prevented From Shoplifting by Store Manager Allegedly Returns With Gun: ‘You Wanna Die About It?’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Woman Prevented From Shoplifting by Store Manager Allegedly Returns With Gun: ‘You Wanna Die About It?’

Lashonda Lynch, 34, was apprehended a short time later

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Georgia woman prevented from stealing from a store allegedly returned moments later with a gun and threatened to shoot the assistant manager.

Jail records indicate Lashonda Lynch has been charged with criminal attempt, possession of a firearm during a crime, and theft by taking.

According to local station WSB-TV, citing the sheriff’s office, Lynch, 34, bought a box of graham crackers at a Family Dollar in Richmond County on Saturday. 

When she was handed her grocery bag at checkout, she allegedly went back through the store to shoplift more food.

Read More

The outlet reports the manager tried to stop Lynch and grab the bag from her.

Lashonda Lynch
Lashonda Lynch is accused of walking behind the register and threatening the manager, allegedly asking, “You wanna die about it?” and “You want me to shoot you?”Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Lynch then allegedly chased the manager through the store, knocked items off of shelves, and attempted to retrieve the bag of stolen items, per the station, citing authorities.

Unable to get the bag back, Lynch left the store, but allegedly returned moments later armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, the station reported.

She is accused of walking behind the register and threatening the manager, allegedly asking, “You wanna die about it?” and “You want me to shoot you?”

Lynch fled, but was later arrested after deputies tracked down her vehicle.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.