The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Woman Gives Birth During Zedd’s Set at Las Vegas Music Festival

    The DJ said it was an 'honor to be the soundtrack' to the birth

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    At the Electric Daisy Carnival, Cristina Celis unexpectedly began labor during a performance by DJ Zedd. Despite being several weeks away from her due date, Celis decided to attend the three-day music festival in Las Vegas. She felt entirely normal until Zedd, a German DJ, took the stage on Saturday night.

    Celis began to feel "weird pains" and went to a medic for help. Soon after, she was on her way to the hospital to give birth to her first child, a baby girl named Izzabella Daisy Garcia.

    "Within not even an hour of everything they transferred me within 30 mins to this hospital and within 15 minutes she was here," Celis told KVVU.

    Zedd learned about the birth and reached out via Twitter, hoping to connect with the mother who had given birth during his performance. Celis responded to Zedd's inquiry, identifying herself and sharing a photo of her in the hospital cradling her newborn baby girl.

    Read More

    "CONGRATS!!!!! So happy you're both healthy, and that I had the honor to be the soundtrack," Zedd tweeted.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.