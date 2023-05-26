At the Electric Daisy Carnival, Cristina Celis unexpectedly began labor during a performance by DJ Zedd. Despite being several weeks away from her due date, Celis decided to attend the three-day music festival in Las Vegas. She felt entirely normal until Zedd, a German DJ, took the stage on Saturday night.
Celis began to feel "weird pains" and went to a medic for help. Soon after, she was on her way to the hospital to give birth to her first child, a baby girl named Izzabella Daisy Garcia.
"Within not even an hour of everything they transferred me within 30 mins to this hospital and within 15 minutes she was here," Celis told KVVU.
Zedd learned about the birth and reached out via Twitter, hoping to connect with the mother who had given birth during his performance. Celis responded to Zedd's inquiry, identifying herself and sharing a photo of her in the hospital cradling her newborn baby girl.
- DUI Suspect Told to “Stay Out of Trouble” After Offering $500 Bribe
- Watch Mary J. Blige Judge a Ball in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’
- EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan Is ‘Over The Moon’ Waiting For Arrival of First Baby, Says Source
- Oakland A’s and Nevada Reach Tentative Deal to Move MLB Team to Las Vegas
"CONGRATS!!!!! So happy you're both healthy, and that I had the honor to be the soundtrack," Zedd tweeted.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News