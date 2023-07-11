Cosmetologist Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Kim Kardashian Lookalike
Christina Ashten Gourkani was a social media and OnlyFans influencer
A Florida cosmetologist charged with administering illegal butt injections to a social media star who died a short time later has pled not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Christina Ashten Gourkani, a social media and OnlyFans influencer known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian, met 50-year-old Vivian Alexandra Gomez for silicone injections to increase the size of her buttocks at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront Hotel on April 19, according to the Los Angeles Times.
However, immediately following the illegal injections, Gourkani began experiencing convulsions, which prompted her boyfriend to call emergency services.
Gourkani was taken to a local hospital and died the next day.
According to the San Francisco Times, Gomez was arrested at a Broward County airport in Florida and extradited to California soon after.
Police later charged Gomez with involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license. She was released from jail on a $200,000 bail bond on May 31.
During an arraignment hearing on Tuesday in San Mateo County Superior Court, Gomez's legal team submitted a plea of not guilty.
The Messenger has contacted Gomez's attorney, Geoffrey Carr, for comment.
Per CBS News, Gomez is suspected of running an illegal cosmetologist business near her home in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.
In a GoFundMe campaign, loved ones said Gourkani experienced cardiac arrest following a medical procedure that "took a turn for the worse."
"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line, 'Ashten is dying... Ashten is dying,'" Gourkani's family wrote.
They added: "[It was] a phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives."
Per the Los Angeles Times, an autopsy determined that Gourkani died from an embolism coupled with poisoning in her system.
Investigators are currently working to confirm the substance used during the procedure, whether it was, in fact, gluteal silicone, the outlet reported.
On GoFundMe, Gourkani's family described her as a "caring and loving free spirit" who "always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with."
"She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level. She searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people," the post said.
"Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind," it continued.
On Instagram, Gourkani had a following of nearly 140,000.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cautioned against silicone injections for cosmetic purposes, highlighting the potential risks of long-term pain, embolisms, disfigurement, strokes and death. As a result, silicone injections have not received FDA approval.
The agency further said that when silicone is injected into areas rich in blood vessels, like the buttocks, it can migrate through the bloodstream and obstruct vessels in vital organs such as the lungs, heart, or brain, resulting in stroke or death.
