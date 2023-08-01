Woman Missing After Fall from Cruise Ship While Son Believes She is ‘Stuck’ on Vessel

Rescuers are searching the waters around Singapore for a woman said to have gone overboard during a cruise, but her son believes she is still “stuck” on the ship.

After a four-day cruise aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas, Jakesh Sahani, 70, said he woke up Monday to find his wife, Reeta Sahani, 64, missing from their room, according to The Straits Times.

He alerted the crew and was later informed the ship detected something had fallen overboard into the Singapore Strait that morning, the outlet reported.

Apoorv Sahani, the couple’s 39-year-old son who was not on the cruise, told the Times his mother does not know how to swim and that he believes she is “stuck” on the vessel.

“We’ve asked to see the CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, but so far we’ve not received anything yet for us to confirm that it was her,” Apoorv said. “All we know is that the ship’s crew thinks she jumped.”

“Eventually my father was told to get down from the ship because there was another cruise that was going to take place, but we think she may still be on the ship, stuck somewhere,” he explained to the outlet.

“She was on a holiday enjoying herself and then this whole thing happened. It doesn’t make sense,” said Apoorv.

Authorities said Sahani fell “overboard in the Singapore Strait while en route into Singapore,” the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore announced in a news release Monday.

“MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Center) Singapore is coordinating the search and immediately issued navigational safety broadcasts to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report any sightings to MRCC Singapore.”

The Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment, but issued a statement to the New York Post, saying, “The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and launched a search and rescue operation. The shipboard team is working with local authorities, and our Care team is now offering assistance and support to the family.”

The Spectrum of the Seas first set sail in 2019. It can accommodate more than 4800 passengers, according to Cruise Mapper.