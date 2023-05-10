Woman Meets Biological Father For First Time Since Her Adoption, Is Drugged and Raped

Ronald Tobin Antinore Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

An Alabama man has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping his biological daughter during their first meeting since she was given up for adoption years ago.

Online court records show that Ronald Antinore, 53, was formally charged with felony incest and sexual battery on May 1.

Antinore also faces one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He's being held on a $302,150 bond.

The alleged assault happened back on August 9, 2021, in a Clearwater hotel room, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint against Antinore, his biological daughter tracked him down through social media, and a reunion was arranged in Florida.

The two spent the day of August 9, 2021, together. At some point in the afternoon, they started drinking. Eventually, they ended up back at a hotel room that Antinore had allegedly booked for his biological daughter.

The criminal complaint alleges they both consumed LSD. As the drug's effects took hold, "she became unable to physically resist the defendant," who was forcing himself on her.

After the alleged rape, the LSD wore off, and "the victim was able to flee from the bed to the bathroom, where she immediately contacted her boyfriend and told him what had happened."

Police were called after hotel employees learned of the alleged crime. The criminal complaint alleges Antinore panicked and fled the area before police arrived.

Antinore allegedly made "incriminating statements" to police after he was read his Miranda rights.

Court records failed to indicate if Antinore had retained legal counsel.