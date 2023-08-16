Woman Meets Biological Father After Discovering She Grew Up ‘Around the Corner’ From Him
The woman used to get her hair done at his neighbor's house, but never met him until a DNA test connected the two
One woman’s journey to track down her biological father after a DNA test revealed a hidden genealogy truth led her to an unexpected destination: her childhood neighborhood.
Javagda Pierre lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan, until she was 17 – she’s now 43, she told WOOD. It was a familiar place for her, particularly the neighborhood she said she knew well.
“I know who lives on this corner, that corner, these streets. I’ve been in these houses. I’ve been up and down the block,” she told the news outlet.
What she didn’t know, however, was that her biological father lived mere blocks away from her the entire time she lived there.
“I was around the corner from him. I’ve walked by his house. I got my hair done by his neighbor,” Pierre said.
Pierre took an Ancestry DNA Match test last March to learn more about herself and where she came from, expecting to learn about distant relatives rather than close kin.
“The point of doing the test was to find out what I was mixed with,” she said.
- Woman Uses DNA Test to Learn About Family History, Finds Out She Has 60 Long-Lost Siblings
- Adopted Siblings Raised by Same Family Discover They’re Biological Brother and Sister After Taking Ancestry Website Test
- Gilgo Beach Victim Karen Vergata Identified by Family DNA Testing After 27 Years
- Woman Meets Biological Father For First Time Since Her Adoption, Is Drugged and Raped
- Attorney Arrested After DNA He Sent to Genealogy Database Ties Him to 15-Year-Old Rape Cases
- DNA showed a mother was also her daughter’s uncle — how scientists solved this medical mystery
Instead, Pierre discovered the man she had spent her entire life believing to be her biological father was not. Bruce Davis, a resident of her former Grand Rapids neighborhood, was her biological father.
“I was just blown away,” Davis told the news outlet.
The following month, Pierre returned to Grand Rapids to meet Davis.
“We kept staring at each other like ‘You look like me,’ “Davis said.
In the 17 years the two were in close proximity, their paths never crossed. Davis was familiar with Pierre’s mother and said they met because he spent a lot of time on his front stoop making conversation with people in the neighborhood.
“We would just hang out and have fun, greet people as they walked down the street. One day her mom was walking down the street. I go, ‘Hey, how are you doing.’ She would come by every day, and I would speak to her. That’s how she and I met,” Davis recalled. “We got to become friends.”
Their friendship formed right after Davis graduated high school in 1979. He later married and had children.
Both father and daughter have embraced their newfound connection.
“I think it’s the universe. There’s no other explanation besides the universe saying it is time. I’ve been away from him for so long,” Pierre said.
Davis welcomed his daughter with open arms.
“My heart is happy. I’m happy, and it’s like a new start in life,” he said. “I have three sons. I’ve always wanted a daughter of my own. It feels good to have a daughter of my own. It feels really good. It’s the best feeling in the whole wide world to have your own,”
Pierre decided to move back to Grand Rapids and make up for lost time with her biological father.
“This is it. This is the spark I was looking for. This is something I was looking for. Whatever it is that was missing, it’s now there,” Pierre said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews