Woman Meets Biological Father After Discovering She Grew Up ‘Around the Corner’ From Him

One woman’s journey to track down her biological father after a DNA test revealed a hidden genealogy truth led her to an unexpected destination: her childhood neighborhood.

Javagda Pierre lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan, until she was 17 – she’s now 43, she told WOOD. It was a familiar place for her, particularly the neighborhood she said she knew well.

“I know who lives on this corner, that corner, these streets. I’ve been in these houses. I’ve been up and down the block,” she told the news outlet.

What she didn’t know, however, was that her biological father lived mere blocks away from her the entire time she lived there.

“I was around the corner from him. I’ve walked by his house. I got my hair done by his neighbor,” Pierre said.

Pierre took an Ancestry DNA Match test last March to learn more about herself and where she came from, expecting to learn about distant relatives rather than close kin.

“The point of doing the test was to find out what I was mixed with,” she said.

Instead, Pierre discovered the man she had spent her entire life believing to be her biological father was not. Bruce Davis, a resident of her former Grand Rapids neighborhood, was her biological father.

Javagda Pierre discovered her biological father, Bruce Davis, lived around the corner from her childhood home after taking a DNA test last year. WOOD TV/Screenshot

“I was just blown away,” Davis told the news outlet.

The following month, Pierre returned to Grand Rapids to meet Davis.

“We kept staring at each other like ‘You look like me,’ “Davis said.

In the 17 years the two were in close proximity, their paths never crossed. Davis was familiar with Pierre’s mother and said they met because he spent a lot of time on his front stoop making conversation with people in the neighborhood.

“We would just hang out and have fun, greet people as they walked down the street. One day her mom was walking down the street. I go, ‘Hey, how are you doing.’ She would come by every day, and I would speak to her. That’s how she and I met,” Davis recalled. “We got to become friends.”

Their friendship formed right after Davis graduated high school in 1979. He later married and had children.

Both father and daughter have embraced their newfound connection.

“I think it’s the universe. There’s no other explanation besides the universe saying it is time. I’ve been away from him for so long,” Pierre said.

Davis welcomed his daughter with open arms.

“My heart is happy. I’m happy, and it’s like a new start in life,” he said. “I have three sons. I’ve always wanted a daughter of my own. It feels good to have a daughter of my own. It feels really good. It’s the best feeling in the whole wide world to have your own,”

Pierre decided to move back to Grand Rapids and make up for lost time with her biological father.

“This is it. This is the spark I was looking for. This is something I was looking for. Whatever it is that was missing, it’s now there,” Pierre said.