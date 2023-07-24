Woman Accused of Lying About $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Win Just ‘To Be on TV’: Report

A woman is being accused of fraud after claiming to have won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot.

After it was confirmed that the winning ticket was sold at a Las Palmitas Mini Market in California, a woman allegedly celebrated her win in the store last week.

But the unidentified woman, who did not take interviews, is now being accused of lying about being the winner by the bodega that sold the winning ticket.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Sarai Palacios, the granddaughter of bodega manager Nabor Herrera, said that the woman seemed to be acting.

"She didn't win — I'm not sure why she did that. I guess she just wanted to be on TV,” Palacios said of the woman after seeing viral footage of her celebration.

Footage, captured by local news channel KTLA, went viral last week, showing the woman scream and thanking people for her supposed win.

While she screamed and cried, she refused an interview telling reporters: "Honey I can't, I'm scared. I'm so scared.”

When asked to confirm if she was the winner she then yelled, "Yes," and fled away into a vehicle with tinted windows.

“She came in here and she screamed … She hugged people in the store and then she ran away,” KTLA reported.

Palacios said the real winner has not yet been identified.

"We don't know who the winner is yet. They still haven't come forward,” he said.

Self-proclaimed winner of epic Powerball jackpot is being called into question Inside Edition/ Screenshot/ YouTube

Herrera told reporters Thursday he was unaware he'd even sold the winning ticket when he arrived to work. "I tell you, it's a surprise for me, I didn't know what it is — filming or what," he said.

Herrera’s family will receive a $1 million bonus from the California Lottery for selling the winning ticket, which he said he plans to invest in his business and go on vacation.

Speaking to K-CAL about the woman who claimed to be the winner, Herrera said he didn't recognize her and thought “it was fake.” He added that he hoped the winner was one of his regulars.

As of this report, California Lottery officials have not yet identified the winner. Lottery prize winners have a year to come forward and claim their money.

During a press conference Carolyn Becker, a California Lottery spokeswoman, said the agency will spend time verifying the alleged winner, once they come forward. “They have to claim their prize, and then we have to spend time vetting the winner to make sure it is the right person.”

While that woman may not be the winner, the news of the local Los Angeles bodega selling the ticket marks the second time a winning ticket has been sold in the city.

Last year’s win was a $2.04 billion jackpot. Wednesday's winner has the option of taking the full $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments for 29 years, or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.