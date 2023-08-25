Woman Left ‘Mutilated’ by Biopolymer Fillers for Butt Lift: ‘I Had To Assume the Consequences’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Woman Left ‘Mutilated’ by Biopolymer Fillers for Butt Lift: ‘I Had To Assume the Consequences’

She wasn't able to sit for 20 days after the reconstruction surgery

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Close-Up Of Doctor Filling Medical Injection.Getty Images

A 50-year-old Venezuelan woman says she was left with a slew of ailments after getting biopolymer fillers in her butt. Now, over a decade after the procedure, she had the fillings removed in a painful, but all too common, surgery.

Maria Sanchez told AFP she was injected with biopolymers in 2006 because she was “not feeling somehow all right” about her silhouette, but the results left her unhappy and permanently altered.

"I was mutilated," the woman told AFP, but "I had to assume the consequences." 

Biopolymer refers to silicone, or sometimes paraffin, injectables used in some cosmetic surgeries to fill out or enhance certain parts of the body. Unlike Brazilian butt lifts, injectables insert foreign substances into the body rather than grafting existing fat from the body to the butt. Biopolymer injections were banned in Venezuela in 2012. Sanchez said she got the injections, which she called a “bad decision,” due to pressure to look a certain way

"But it was allowed,” she said. “It wasn't that I was crazy."

Sanchez was left with a scar along her lower back from a reconstruction surgery, and was unable to sit for 20 days after the procedure. Her doctors were able to remove 90% of the filler, as surgeons told the news agency that it’s impossible to remove 100%.

As female beauty standards began to shift toward larger hips and butts, more celebrities and women began to have procedures done. Rapper Cardi B said she removed 95% of her injections in 2022, and warned other people about getting injections.

Read More

Another woman, who declined to be identified by the news agency due to the stigma surrounding the procedure, told AFP she has to soak her feet in hot water and can’t walk very far due to the effect the injections have had on her body.

The price for getting the injections extracted can cost up to $11,000. The procedure only recently became a more common offer among medical professionals and has been hard to find in the past.

Despite being illegal, the injections are still offered from unlicensed offices in many places, including the United States. Data from the National Institute of Health showed a 50% hospitalization rate and 25% death rate for people who undergo elective cosmetic surgeries from unlicensed providers. The report suggests the numbers may be higher but aren’t reported.

The FDA warns of injectable biopolymers like silicone due to the substance's ability to travel through the body and end up in the lungs, heart or brain. It can also form hard, solid masses underneath the skin.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.