Woman Left ‘Mutilated’ by Biopolymer Fillers for Butt Lift: ‘I Had To Assume the Consequences’

A 50-year-old Venezuelan woman says she was left with a slew of ailments after getting biopolymer fillers in her butt. Now, over a decade after the procedure, she had the fillings removed in a painful, but all too common, surgery.

Maria Sanchez told AFP she was injected with biopolymers in 2006 because she was “not feeling somehow all right” about her silhouette, but the results left her unhappy and permanently altered.

"I was mutilated," the woman told AFP, but "I had to assume the consequences."

Biopolymer refers to silicone, or sometimes paraffin, injectables used in some cosmetic surgeries to fill out or enhance certain parts of the body. Unlike Brazilian butt lifts, injectables insert foreign substances into the body rather than grafting existing fat from the body to the butt. Biopolymer injections were banned in Venezuela in 2012. Sanchez said she got the injections, which she called a “bad decision,” due to pressure to look a certain way

"But it was allowed,” she said. “It wasn't that I was crazy."

Sanchez was left with a scar along her lower back from a reconstruction surgery, and was unable to sit for 20 days after the procedure. Her doctors were able to remove 90% of the filler, as surgeons told the news agency that it’s impossible to remove 100%.

As female beauty standards began to shift toward larger hips and butts, more celebrities and women began to have procedures done. Rapper Cardi B said she removed 95% of her injections in 2022, and warned other people about getting injections.

Another woman, who declined to be identified by the news agency due to the stigma surrounding the procedure, told AFP she has to soak her feet in hot water and can’t walk very far due to the effect the injections have had on her body.

The price for getting the injections extracted can cost up to $11,000. The procedure only recently became a more common offer among medical professionals and has been hard to find in the past.

Despite being illegal, the injections are still offered from unlicensed offices in many places, including the United States. Data from the National Institute of Health showed a 50% hospitalization rate and 25% death rate for people who undergo elective cosmetic surgeries from unlicensed providers. The report suggests the numbers may be higher but aren’t reported.

The FDA warns of injectable biopolymers like silicone due to the substance's ability to travel through the body and end up in the lungs, heart or brain. It can also form hard, solid masses underneath the skin.