Woman Killed Over Store’s Pride Flag Died ‘Defending Something Important,’ Daughter Says - The Messenger
Woman Killed Over Store’s Pride Flag Died ‘Defending Something Important,’ Daughter Says

The flags Lauri Carleton hung outside her shop were repeatedly ripped down and she responded by replacing each one with a larger version, one of her children said

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
A photo of Laura Ann ‘Lauri’ Carleton is seen in a memorial display.KABC Los Angeles

The California woman who was allegedly shot and killed by a man who objected to a rainbow flag outside her clothing store died "defending something that was so important to her," her grieving daughter said.

Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton, 66, was a "force of nature" who "just really cared about people," her daughter, Ari Carleton, told the New York Times.

Ari Carleton, one of nine siblings in her parents' blended family, said her late mom preached "love, acceptance and equality" and was "fearless" about putting the needs of others ahead of her own.

“I just want the world to remember her for who she was,” Ari Carleton said Sunday.

“And that she passed away in a place that she cherished, doing what she loved and defending something that was so important to her.”

Lauri Carleton was gunned down around 5 p.m. Friday in front of her Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen, in the San Bernadino mountains about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department.

The killer "made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton" with a handgun, the Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

Before Cartleton's slaying, similar flags that hung outside her store were repeatedly ripped down and she responded by replacing each one with a larger version, according to the New York Times.

Carleton wasn't a member of the LGBTQ+ community "but spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community," according to Lake Arrowood LGBTQ+, a local advocacy group.

The gunman, identified only as an "unidentified male," fled on foot and was killed during a "lethal force encounter" after deputies found him near a park north of Cedar Glen, according to authorities.

A Sheriff's Department spokesperson told The Messenger on Monday that the dead man's identity hasn't been made public "pending positive identification and next of kin notification."

Spokesperson Mara Rodriguez also declined to provide information about the murder weapon, including whether it was possessed legally, or details about his killing.

"The investigation is ongoing and this information is not available for release," Rodriguez said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom declined to say if his office had been briefed on the investigation but referred to a Sunday statement in which Newsom called Carelton's slaying "absolutely horrific."

"This disgusting hate has no place in CA," Newsom said on the website X, formerly known as Twitter.

