Woman Killed After Jumping from Moving Car During Fight with Boyfriend

A woman was hit and killed on a Texas highway after she jumped out of a moving truck during an argument with her boyfriend on Friday, according to a local report.

The unidentified woman jumped out of the truck on the North Freeway near the city of Houston, local station KHOU reported, citing the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

After she leapt from the vehicle, an oncoming truck — and possibly a second vehicle — struck and killed the woman at about 11:30 p.m., according to the outlet.

The woman was killed at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol played a role in the traffic death, KHOU reported.

"We're checking to see if there were signs of impairment or intoxication on the driver," a police official told the station.

"If so, did that impairment or intoxication possibly contribute to this crash ... at this time, we don't believe so, but it's still an open question,” they added.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.