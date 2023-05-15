Woman Killed After Jumping from Moving Car During Fight with Boyfriend

A woman was hit and killed on a Texas highway after she jumped out of a moving truck during an argument with her boyfriend on Friday, according to a local report.
The unidentified woman jumped out of the truck on the North Freeway near the city of Houston, local station KHOU reported, citing the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
After she leapt from the vehicle, an oncoming truck — and possibly a second vehicle — struck and killed the woman at about 11:30 p.m., according to the outlet.
The woman was killed at the scene, authorities said.
- Texas Woman Killed by Boyfriend over Abortion: Police
- Woman Allegedly Drives Car into Club After Fight With Ex
- Father Allegedly Killed by Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend Shortly After Winning Custody of Children
- Woman Rams Truck into Family Dollar Store After Fight with Boyfriend
- Woman Allegedly Steals Machine Gun From Texas Shooting Range
Investigators are working to determine if alcohol played a role in the traffic death, KHOU reported.
"We're checking to see if there were signs of impairment or intoxication on the driver," a police official told the station.
"If so, did that impairment or intoxication possibly contribute to this crash ... at this time, we don't believe so, but it's still an open question,” they added.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews