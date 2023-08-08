Woman in Viral Video Recalls Time Her Mom Hired a Barbie-Themed Stripper for Her Fifth Birthday - The Messenger
Woman in Viral Video Recalls Time Her Mom Hired a Barbie-Themed Stripper for Her Fifth Birthday

Julia Duggan recounted her childhood memory while preparing to see the latest movie

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
While she got ready to see the Barbie movie, one woman reflected on an unusual childhood experience she had with the beloved character. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As people around the world flock to see Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" movie, one woman found herself reminiscing about a unique childhood experience with the iconic blonde character.

“My parents hired an adult entertainer for my fifth birthday party – by accident,” Julia Duggan, 32, said in a TikTok video that she filmed while getting ready to see “Barbie” at the movie theater.

Duggan explained that her mother had hired a woman to play Barbie at her fifth birthday party in the 1990s.

“The woman shows up and she’s a stripper, and I love her,” Duggan, who is now a pharmacist, explained in the video, which has garnered more than 200,000 likes.

“She played along. She did not take off her clothes. I followed her around, thrilled that Barbie came to my birthday party, and all of the parents there had a really good laugh.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Duggan shared a text message exchange with her mother, who confirmed that the incident happened. Sadly, however, the family lost many of their old photographs when their basement flooded – including pictures of Duggan with the bikini-clad Barbie impersonator.

Even if the pictures were lost, however, Duggan’s love of the character remains intact. After dressing in pink to see the film – which has now earned over a billion dollars – she posted a teary-eyed video about her experience at the theater.

“I loved the movie,” she said. “Ten out of ten.”

