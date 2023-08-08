Woman in Viral Video Recalls Time Her Mom Hired a Barbie-Themed Stripper for Her Fifth Birthday

As people around the world flock to see Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" movie, one woman found herself reminiscing about a unique childhood experience with the iconic blonde character.
“My parents hired an adult entertainer for my fifth birthday party – by accident,” Julia Duggan, 32, said in a TikTok video that she filmed while getting ready to see “Barbie” at the movie theater.
Duggan explained that her mother had hired a woman to play Barbie at her fifth birthday party in the 1990s.
- 15 Times Barbie Left Her Mark on Pop Culture (Licensing Not Required)
- Husband of Woman Missing in Japan Spends Her Birthday Alone Wondering If She Was Abducted
- Microsoft’s New Barbie-Themed Xbox Will Look Great In Your Dreamhouse
- Dream Kardashian Got a New Phone for Her 6th Birthday
- Madeline Kingsbury’s Body Found: What We Know About Missing Mom, Boyfriend’s Arrest
“The woman shows up and she’s a stripper, and I love her,” Duggan, who is now a pharmacist, explained in the video, which has garnered more than 200,000 likes.
“She played along. She did not take off her clothes. I followed her around, thrilled that Barbie came to my birthday party, and all of the parents there had a really good laugh.”
In a follow-up TikTok, Duggan shared a text message exchange with her mother, who confirmed that the incident happened. Sadly, however, the family lost many of their old photographs when their basement flooded – including pictures of Duggan with the bikini-clad Barbie impersonator.
Even if the pictures were lost, however, Duggan’s love of the character remains intact. After dressing in pink to see the film – which has now earned over a billion dollars – she posted a teary-eyed video about her experience at the theater.
“I loved the movie,” she said. “Ten out of ten.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him UpNews
- Disturbing Video Captures School Staffer Beating Student on BusNews
- Watch: Beachgoers Flee as UK Cliff Collapses BeachsideNews
- NYC Steps up Drone Patrols of Beaches After First Shark Attack Since 1953News