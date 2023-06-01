The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Woman in Spain Hospitalized with Ebola Symptoms

    Ebola protocol activated in San Sebastian; patient had traveled to Central African Republic

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Authorities in Spain are reportedly investigating a possible case of the Ebola virus in the northern Basque region.

    Ebola protocol was launched after a woman who had traveled to the Central African Republic was hospitalized in San Sebastian with symptoms of the disease.

    El Pais reported that the woman is a 54-year-old anthropologist who had recently traveled to the CAR for work.

    The Department of Health of the Basque Government reported that the Ebola protocol was activated by the public healthcare system on the suspicion that the woman has a case of hemorrhagic fever while noting that the protocol is activated at the "slightest suspicion of symptoms."

    Read More
    (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images). Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

    The paper says the woman was transferred to a hospital that has a unit with special resources for the treatment of the disease.

    Ebola is s a severe, extremely contagious, and often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates. On average, half of the people who contract Ebola die, according to WHO statistics.

    The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals and then spreads in the human population through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials like bedding and clothing.

    The last known outbreak of the disease was in Sept. 2022 in Uganda.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.