Woman in Middle of Bitter Break Up Allegedly Killed By Husband Morning of Divorce Hearing

A Detroit man allegedly shot and killed his wife two hours before their divorce hearing Friday morning.

The victim, Andricka McIntosh, called the police to report that she was being shot at in front of her house at Gunston near Connor on Detroit’s east side, but she was authorities said she was gunned down as officers arrived at the scene, according to local news station Fox 2 Detroit.

"There was a 911 call that the incident was happening, that a woman was being chased up the street, being shot at," said Detroit Police Department Chief James White. "The officers made record time getting there. In the area, as they approached they heard shots.”

White continued: "he was actually standing over with a gun in his hand. They ordered him to drop his weapon and he did. They immediately took him into custody."

The events that led up to the fatal shooting are unknown, according to White, but the couple were in the middle of a “very bitter divorce proceeding.”

McIntosh’s family are mourning her death, but they currently want to focus on how they want her to be remembered instead of how she died, according to the local news station.

"She was a year younger than me I loved my little sister, her heart was everything," said McIntosh’s sister, Kanish Williams. "She just didn’t deserve this, she was a good-hearted person. She loved everybody."

Caution tape at a crime scene SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images

Her daughter, one of her seven children, Sa'niyah McIntosh, described her mother as “very caring” and “giving.”

Data by the Bureau of Justice released last year showed that around 34% of women killed in the U.S. in 2021 died at the hands of an intimate partner, while only about 6% of the men killed in the U.S. that same year died from intimate partner murder.

A spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department told The Messenger that the circumstances of the crime remain "unknown beyond what’s been reported."