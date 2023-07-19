Woman in Hollywood Restaurant Gives Her Baby to Random Couple, Says She Can No Longer Care For the Infant: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Woman in Hollywood Restaurant Gives Her Baby to Random Couple, Says She Can No Longer Care For the Infant: Police

The couple was allegedly given the 1-month-old after midnight at Chris N Eddy’s on Sunset Boulevard

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A California woman who surrendered her infant to a random couple at a Hollywood restaurant said she did so because she could no longer care for the baby.Getty Images

A California woman who allegedly surrendered her infant to a random couple at a Hollywood restaurant said she did so because she could no longer care for the baby.

According to KTLA-TV, police said the couple was given the 1-month-old Tuesday after midnight at Chris N Eddy’s on Sunset Boulevard.

The couple then surrendered the infant to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the outlet reports. 

Because of jurisdiction, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident and will determine if it qualifies under the state’s Safe Surrender Baby Law.

Read More

According to the law, parents have within 72 hours of birth to surrender a baby confidentially and without fear of prosecution, at a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.