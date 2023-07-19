Woman in Hollywood Restaurant Gives Her Baby to Random Couple, Says She Can No Longer Care For the Infant: Police

A California woman who allegedly surrendered her infant to a random couple at a Hollywood restaurant said she did so because she could no longer care for the baby.
According to KTLA-TV, police said the couple was given the 1-month-old Tuesday after midnight at Chris N Eddy’s on Sunset Boulevard.
The couple then surrendered the infant to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the outlet reports.
Because of jurisdiction, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident and will determine if it qualifies under the state’s Safe Surrender Baby Law.
According to the law, parents have within 72 hours of birth to surrender a baby confidentially and without fear of prosecution, at a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site.
