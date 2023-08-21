Woman Hospitalized After Falling 10 Feet When Boston Church’s Threshold Collapses

A woman was hospitalized after she fell 10 feet below the street level when the threshold of a church in Boston collapsed on Friday.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the scene at the Bethlehem Healing Temple Church in the Dorchester neighborhood, according to a recent X post.

Firefighters rescued the woman from the hole. Crews were able to help the woman out of the basement using a door toward the rear side of the building, according to the radio calls obtained by the Boston Globe.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services.

A first responder told dispatchers that the woman appeared to have a broken leg, the Globe reported.

A spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu told the outlet that a building inspector from the city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the incident. They found that a portion of the building had been compromised and electricity to the building was turned off.

A woman was injured in a threshold collapse at a Boston church. Screenshot from WCVB 5

The church's website says that a demolition project was scheduled for 2022.

“This project will be done in stages. We are working to minimize inconvenience and will appreciate your patience,” a message on the website read.

The message also said that services will be conducted at other locations in the meantime.

It is still unclear what caused the threshold to collapse.