Woman Hospitalized After Falling 10 Feet When Boston Church’s Threshold Collapses
The church was scheduled to begin a demolition project last year
A woman was hospitalized after she fell 10 feet below the street level when the threshold of a church in Boston collapsed on Friday.
The Boston Fire Department responded to the scene at the Bethlehem Healing Temple Church in the Dorchester neighborhood, according to a recent X post.
Firefighters rescued the woman from the hole. Crews were able to help the woman out of the basement using a door toward the rear side of the building, according to the radio calls obtained by the Boston Globe.
She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services.
A first responder told dispatchers that the woman appeared to have a broken leg, the Globe reported.
A spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu told the outlet that a building inspector from the city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the incident. They found that a portion of the building had been compromised and electricity to the building was turned off.
- 8 Hospitalized After Deck Collapses at Washington State Youth Camp
- Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing in Downtown LA Restaurant: Report
- Colorado Woman Falls 500 Feet to Her Death While Free Climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park
- Boy Falls 40 Feet After Zipline Breaks at Amusement Park in Mexico
- Boston Cop Hurt After Falling Down Children’s Slide in Viral Video
- New Jersey Attorney Set to Post Bail After Arrest in Boston Rape Case
The church's website says that a demolition project was scheduled for 2022.
“This project will be done in stages. We are working to minimize inconvenience and will appreciate your patience,” a message on the website read.
The message also said that services will be conducted at other locations in the meantime.
It is still unclear what caused the threshold to collapse.
- Man Caught On Camera Setting Fire to Two Tobacco ShopsNews
- Man Arrested After Neighbor Complaints Lead to Discovery of Girlfriend’s Decaying Body, Missing Daughters Found SafeNews
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews