Woman Hospitalized After Falling 10 Feet When Boston Church’s Threshold Collapses - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Woman Hospitalized After Falling 10 Feet When Boston Church’s Threshold Collapses

The church was scheduled to begin a demolition project last year

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A woman was hospitalized after she fell 10 feet below the street level when the threshold of a church in Boston collapsed on Friday.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the scene at the Bethlehem Healing Temple Church in the Dorchester neighborhood, according to a recent X post.

Firefighters rescued the woman from the hole. Crews were able to help the woman out of the basement using a door toward the rear side of the building, according to the radio calls obtained by the Boston Globe.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services.

A first responder told dispatchers that the woman appeared to have a broken leg, the Globe reported.

A spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu told the outlet that a building inspector from the city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the incident. They found that a portion of the building had been compromised and electricity to the building was turned off.

Read More
Threshold church collapse
A woman was injured in a threshold collapse at a Boston church.Screenshot from WCVB 5

The church's website says that a demolition project was scheduled for 2022.

“This project will be done in stages. We are working to minimize inconvenience and will appreciate your patience,” a message on the website read.

The message also said that services will be conducted at other locations in the meantime.

It is still unclear what caused the threshold to collapse.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.