Woman Hit by Meteorite While Chatting with a Friend at Home

In an extremely rare occurrence, a woman in France was struck by a meteorite, according to French news reports.

Earlier this month, the woman, who remains unidentified and hails from France's Grand Est region, was enjoying a cup of coffee with her friend on the terrace when they heard a sudden noise.

"I heard a big 'Poom' coming from the roof next to us," the woman told Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace.

Initially, she thought it might have been an animal scurrying on the roof.

However, immediately after the noise, a pebble-sized meteorite weighing 105 grams struck her torso. "In the second that followed, I felt a shock on the ribs," she said.

Meteorites, as explained by National Geographic, are smaller chunks of meteoroids that do not catch fire when they descend to Earth.

Simulation of the impact of a meteorite. Getty Images

The woman looked around and spotted the pebble on the ground. She sent it to a roofing contractor for examination. The roofer suggested it appeared to be part of a meteorite, a suspicion later confirmed by a geologist.

"It's very rare, in our temperate environments, to find them," stated geologist Dr. Thierry Rebmann, according to Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace. "They merge with other elements. On the other hand, in a desert environment, we can find them more easily."