Woman Goes Viral After Discovering Dog Hiding in Floor While Renovating Bathroom
The dog named Lulu surprised the Tennessee woman and her husband
A Tennessee woman's recent home renovation took an unexpected turn when she found a dog named Lulu lurking in her under-construction restroom.
Kyndal Chandler's surprising discovery quickly went viral on TikTok.
While Chandler and her husband renovated their bathroom, she heard strange noises around 6:30 a.m. Upon investigation, she was shocked to find a dog's head peeking out from the floor.
She recorded the unusual sight and shared it on TikTok.
“This has been the strangest morning of my life,” Chandler posted on Facebook.
After rescuing Lulu from the construction site, Chandler temporarily housed the dog in her garage. She later updated her followers that Lulu's owner had come to pick her up that same day after discovering she was missing.
“Anytime she wants to come over, she can. Just preferably not under our house,” Chandler humorously added.
