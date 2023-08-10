Woman Goes into Labor at Pink Concert, Walks to Hospital and Gives Birth - The Messenger
Woman Goes into Labor at Pink Concert, Walks to Hospital and Gives Birth

The new mom gave her healthy baby boy a middle name in tribute to the pop star

Aysha Qamar
New York woman gives birth to baby during Pink Concert.Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Facebook

A woman planning to see Pink live at Boston's Fenway Park found herself giving birth to a healthy baby boy instead.

Angela Mercer, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was not expecting to go into labor on Aug. 1, when she began having contractions at the crowded concert venue. Unable to get a cab, Mercer, her mother, and her sister-in-law walked about a mile to Brigham & Women's Hospital, where she delivered her bundle of joy early.

"She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk - and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Pink Concert Birth
Barbara welcomes her grandson Aycen Hart at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Aycen Hart, who shares a birthday with Barbara was born during a Pink concert.Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Facebook
“I was so relieved because it was such an ordeal to get there,” Mercer said, according to WHDH. “I never would’ve thought I’d go into labor at 31 weeks I was sort of in disbelief.”

“We already had the name picked out. My mom didn’t know, and she said ‘Pink’s married name is Hart’ and we just sort of looked at each other like wow,” Mercer said.

Mercer’s son, Aycen Hart, was born on his grandmother’s birthday, and while the family was not able to enjoy the concert as planned, “they say they received the greatest gift of all – a healthy baby boy,” the hospital said adding that Aycen was "Pink’s newest, and youngest, fan."

