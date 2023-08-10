Woman Goes into Labor at Pink Concert, Walks to Hospital and Gives Birth

A woman planning to see Pink live at Boston's Fenway Park found herself giving birth to a healthy baby boy instead.
Angela Mercer, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was not expecting to go into labor on Aug. 1, when she began having contractions at the crowded concert venue. Unable to get a cab, Mercer, her mother, and her sister-in-law walked about a mile to Brigham & Women's Hospital, where she delivered her bundle of joy early.
"She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk - and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU," the hospital wrote on Facebook.
- Pregnant Woman Walks Graduation Stage While in Labor
- Taylor Swift Concert Ends with Woman Going into Labor in Arena Parking Lot
- Woman Gives Birth During Zedd’s Set at Las Vegas Music Festival
- Tennessee Mom Gives Birth to 13-Pound Baby: ‘This Was a Shock for Sure’
- Jason Wahler Reveals Adderall Relapse Landed Him in Hospital While His Wife Was Giving Birth
- Woman Gives Birth in Houston Gas Station Toilet Without Attempting to Save Newborn, Court Documents Say
“I was so relieved because it was such an ordeal to get there,” Mercer said, according to WHDH. “I never would’ve thought I’d go into labor at 31 weeks I was sort of in disbelief.”
“We already had the name picked out. My mom didn’t know, and she said ‘Pink’s married name is Hart’ and we just sort of looked at each other like wow,” Mercer said.
Mercer’s son, Aycen Hart, was born on his grandmother’s birthday, and while the family was not able to enjoy the concert as planned, “they say they received the greatest gift of all – a healthy baby boy,” the hospital said adding that Aycen was "Pink’s newest, and youngest, fan."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews