Woman Gives Birth in Houston Gas Station Toilet Without Attempting to Save Newborn, Court Documents Say
A person who came into the bathroom to clean it found the baby girl submerged in the toilet
A woman accused of giving birth to a baby inside a Houston gas station bathroom and then leaving the child for dead was arrested by police last week after it was found that she made no attempt to save the child.
Court documents obtained by KPRC-TV stated that surveillance video showed Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, pull up, enter a bathroom and then leave a gas station in a white Cadillac on April 1.
Hours after she left, a person who came into the bathroom to clean it found the baby girl submerged in the toilet and originally thought the store clerk was playing a prank on him as the child looked like a toy doll, according to the documents.
After police released the video surveillance of Zavala, she tried to flee the country into Mexico, when she was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in Brownsville, according to authorities.
Zavala was charged with tampering with evidence - the human corpse, the news outlet reported.
Lopez initially told police she did not know she was pregnant and stopped at the gas station after attending a party because she felt sick. She said she saw blood and felt something coming out of her but never looked back after flushing.
Her story then changed and Lopez admitted that she pushed the infant out and then turned around to see the baby face down in the toilet but did not make any attempt to pull the child out or help it in any way.
Police believe Lopez attempted to flush the baby down the toilet before abandoning her, according to the news outlet
Several tips on the woman’s identity helped police find her, they said. Lopez scrubbed her Facebook page and social media photos after authorities released the surveillance footage.
Police also interviewed Lopez’s mother and stepfather, the news outlet reported. Neither knew the woman was pregnant but her mother said she suspected due to Lopez having sickness and other pregnancy symptoms. The mother said her daughter denied being pregnant when she confronted her about it, court records show.
Lopez is awaiting extradition back to Harris County, police said.
Investigators did not indicate how old the baby was and an official cause of death is pending verification by the medical examiner's office in Harris County.
