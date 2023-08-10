Woman From Viral ‘Not Real’ Plane Video: ‘My Life Has Been Blown Up’

The American Airlines passenger whose caught-on-camera meltdown went massively viral said that her “life has been blown up” since the video was posted online.

Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old Texas marketing executive, broke her silence Thursday, telling the Daily Mail that the incident has turned her life upside-down.

“My life has been blown up,” Gomas told the outlet. “It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes.”

Gomas lost it aboard a Dallas-to-Orlando flight on July 2, initially accusing a relative of stealing her AirPods, according to police records.

She then laid into other passengers, notably claiming of one man, “That motherf—er back there is not real.”

Tiffany Gomas has been identified as the woman from a viral video on an American Airlines flight where she proclaimed to her fellow passengers that the person sitting next to her on the flight was "not real." knuckelslawncare/TikTok

Without elaborating, Gomas claimed to the Daily Mail that much of the public perception of the incident is “inaccurate,” and said that she was being judged by people who don’t have all the information.

“No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge,” she said. “No one knows what it's like.”

Gomas was escorted off the plane into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and issued a ticket for criminal trespass after allegedly trying to re-enter the boarding area several times.