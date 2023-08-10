Woman From Viral ‘Not Real’ Plane Video: ‘My Life Has Been Blown Up’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Woman From Viral ‘Not Real’ Plane Video: ‘My Life Has Been Blown Up’

'It's frightening,' said Tiffany Gomas. 'Things go viral and everything changes'

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The American Airlines passenger whose caught-on-camera meltdown went massively viral said that her “life has been blown up” since the video was posted online.

Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old Texas marketing executive, broke her silence Thursday, telling the Daily Mail that the incident has turned her life upside-down.

“My life has been blown up,” Gomas told the outlet. “It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes.”

Gomas lost it aboard a Dallas-to-Orlando flight on July 2, initially accusing a relative of stealing her AirPods, according to police records.

Read More

She then laid into other passengers, notably claiming of one man, “That motherf—er back there is not real.”

Tiffany Gomas has been identified as the woman from a viral video on an American Airlines flight.
Tiffany Gomas has been identified as the woman from a viral video on an American Airlines flight where she proclaimed to her fellow passengers that the person sitting next to her on the flight was "not real."knuckelslawncare/TikTok

Without elaborating, Gomas claimed to the Daily Mail that much of the public perception of the incident is “inaccurate,” and said that she was being judged by people who don’t have all the information.

“No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge,” she said. “No one knows what it's like.”

Gomas was escorted off the plane into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and issued a ticket for criminal trespass after allegedly trying to re-enter the boarding area several times.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.