Woman from ‘Not Real’ Viral Plane Video Apologizes for ‘Unacceptable’ Actions

Tiffany Gomas, the woman seen in a multiple videos having a meltdown on a plane over a passenger that she claimed was "not real," released an apology video on Sunday in her first public statements since her actions went viral.

“I am telling you right now that that motherf----- back there is not real,” she said in the original viral video, which gained popularity on TikTok.

Gomas, 38, from Dallas, Texas, was given a ticket for criminal trespass after she was escorted off the flight and then attempted to go back through TSA and into the boarding area several times, but was never arrested.

Recently released bodycam footage shows that Gomas continued her meltdown after disembarking the plane, threatening officials who questioned her after in the terminal, telling one officer “'My dad's a cop, f— you, dude. F— you.”

The Messenger previously reported that Gomas's tirade caused the July 2 Dallas-Orlando flight to be delayed for "hours."

In her apology, which she posted on YouTube, she said that she had been "unwilling" to comment on the video, but she finally feels that it is time.

“First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable,” Gomas said.

She stated that she should have been more in control of her emotions, but she was not on the day of the outburst.

“My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard," Gomas said. "Can’t imagine going through that and trying to explain to your kid what in the world just happened.”

She added that everyone has their "bad moments."

"Mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see, multiple times,” she said.

She acknowledged that the incident was "comical" and that she "highly enjoyed so many of the memes."

"On the flip side it is very invasive and unkind, and I don’t know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family,” she said.

Gomas explained that she wants to use this incident to "do a little bit of good in the world." At the end of the video, she teased a new website and urges people to join her journey to promote mental health and stand up against cyberbullying.

“I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life,” she said.